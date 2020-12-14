Statistically speaking, and to the outside eye, West Virginia’s shooting performance in the first half of an 87-71 conquest of No. 19 Richmond on Sunday may have seemed uncharacteristically good.
But even though the team was shooting just 39.9% heading into the game and hit shots at a 65.7% clip in the opening 20 minutes, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins didn’t see anything unusual at all.
To him, Sunday’s shooting performance was more indicative of what his team is and should be all the time.
“They’ve shot like that in practice pretty much all along,” Huggins said. “I don’t think it was a matter of them looking like they were hot, they were just normal.”
It’s certainly a tantalizing thought — what would the No. 8-ranked Mountaineers (6-1) look like if their shooting more closely resembled Sunday’s first half than Friday’s first half against North Texas, when the team shot just 25.7%?
The simple answer, obviously, is that WVU would be among the nation’s top teams if it isn’t already. But it’s not necessarily as simple as shots going in and shots not going in.
The end result was more the culmination of several things the Mountaineers did better. The team’s ball movement was better. Its defense and transition offense off of that defense was better.
According to point guard Miles McBride, some of it was really just about effort and focus.
“The North Texas game … we didn’t have any intensity,” McBride said. “I think our intensity in the first half [against Richmond] is something that we need every game for all 40 minutes. I think if I can start that off and others can feed off it, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Individually, Sunday’s game was a nice rebound for McBride in particular as he led West Virginia with 20 points after scoring just six — a season low — against the Mean Green. Now a sophomore and arguably as explosive offensively as any player on the WVU roster, McBride is being relied upon for that production.
Sunday was certainly an encouraging sign as he faced off with Richmond point guard Jacob Gilyard, the reigning Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year. McBride hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor, with five assists and just one turnover.
“I knew he was one of the best players in their conference,” McBride said. “The A-10 is no joke. They’re great players, and watching film, we knew we had a tough matchup and individually I knew that too.
“And film, scouted them and I knew our game plan pretty well and just came out and executed.”
“He’s a guy that can shoot it off the bounce, he can shoot it off the catch, he can play with his back to the basket — he’s a versatile scorer,” Huggins said of McBride.
The full-court pressure that the Mountaineers used to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit against North Texas also made its return on Sunday against Richmod. It led to a 19-9 advantage in points off turnovers and started the Mountaineers’ initial big run in the first half that provided separation.
On Sunday, it wasn’t necessarily utilized to force turnovers but rather to speed up the game and keep the Spiders out of their efficient half-court sets as much as possible.
While the defensive switch certainly did that, guard Taz Sherman, who scored 15 points off the bench, said it also had a direct impact on the team’s offensive explosion.
“I think we did a good job of turning our defense into quick offense and getting shots to players that needed to see shots go in,” Sherman said. “We were just picking up our defensive pressure and intensity, and once we felt that, our offense was taking care of itself. We saw the first one go in, second go in and that boosts our defense and vice versa. I think our defense was the main catalyst in the creation of our offense.”
At times, it’s almost reminiscent of Huggins “Press Virginia” teams, led by guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles just a few seasons ago.
But Sherman warned not to expect that kind of full-game, full-court, chaotic, swarming defense anytime soon.
“We’re not ‘Press Virginia’ by any means,” Sherman said. “They had a different team just like us, but we have good athletes. So I think we can speed people up, get a couple steals here and there, get out on the fast break. But that’s mainly just to slow people down and get them to 18, 15 seconds on the shot clock to run half-court offense, and that’s what we were trying to do.”