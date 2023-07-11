MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is standing firm in its stance that Bob Huggins has resigned as the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball coach, despite dispute from the Hall of Fame coach on his employment status.
In a response letter sent to attorney David A. Campbell of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, by WVU vice president and general counsel Stephanie Taylor on Monday and obtained by HD Media, the university listed the reasons why it believes Huggins’ resignation should stand.
WVU claims Huggins’ long-standing lawyer, James “Rocky” Gianola, represented Huggins in “multiple conversations” with the university June 16-17 leading up to and following the moment when Huggins decided to resign and retire after being arrested in Pittsburgh.
Taylor wrote that the exchange included “several text messages” and “approximately 70 minutes of phone conversations with the university” over that period.
WVU said it informed Gianola it needed writing from Huggins to that effect, and that Gianola asked the university if it would accept Huggins’ resignation via an email sent by his wife, June, because Huggins does not use email and Gianola couldn’t access his.
In Monday’s letter, WVU said Gianola requested language that would be acceptable for the resignation notification, and that WVU agreed to accept the resignation from Huggins’ wife’s email account.
Gianola later told WVU via text message that Huggins’ wife was sending the email “and to be ready for it,” and then followed up to confirm WVU had received it, according to Monday’s letter.
WVU said Huggins met with the Mountaineers on June 17 and “specifically told the team that he was resigning.” Huggins challenged that in a statement released through Campbell on Monday.
The school said Huggins had a roughly 8-minute phone conversation with WVU deputy athletic director Steve Uryasz to confirm he was resigning, and that during the call, the two spoke about who might be appointed as interim basketball coach.
WVU said that call took place from the basketball locker room, and other members of the staff overheard pieces of the conversation since Huggins was using speaker phone. Huggins called Uryasz again after the resignation email was sent, according to Taylor’s letter.
A WVU press announcement released June 27 in the form of a letter from Huggins announcing his resignation has been disputed by Campbell as well, and Huggins described it in his statement Monday sent through Campbell as “false” and “sent under my name, but no signature is included.” WVU said the press announcement and an earlier draft were provided to Gianola, who approved it on behalf of Huggins.
“The university then only released the announcement after telling Mr. Gianola that it was going to send out the approved version, to which Mr. Gianola authorized by responding ‘okay,’” according to Monday’s letter from Taylor.
Huggins went to the WVU’s practice facility on June 28 at about 10:30 a.m. to clean out his office, WVU said, and he was met there by athletic director Wren Baker at about noon. The school said they met for about 15 minutes to discuss the resignation and retirement.
Huggins put his belongings in his truck and left around 1:30 p.m., according to Taylor’s letter.
WVU said there were no claims from Huggins or his representatives in the 20 days that followed his resignation challenging his employment status.
“During this time, all parties, including Mr. Huggins and his attorney, have acted consistent with that resignation and retirement notification in multiple ways,” Taylor wrote.
On the night of June 16, Huggins attracted the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Officers suspected Huggins was intoxicated and he was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint filed June 17 by the Pittsburgh Police Department.
He was taken to a nearby police station where a breathalyzer test showed Huggins had a blood-alcohol concentration of .210, officers wrote.
Huggins appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3 and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment on Aug. 17.
Campbell wrote Gee on Friday challenging Huggins’ employment status, claiming Huggins’ contract included a provision that required the coach to notify school officials in writing via registered or certified mail of his intention to voluntarily terminate his employment.
The law firm said Huggins did not submit any such correspondence, but rather that “the purported ‘resignation’” was in a text message from June Huggins and that that meant Huggins retained his position in Morgantown.
Taylor claimed in an initial response to Campbell, sent Saturday, that WVU was “frankly confused” by the allegations, and denied receiving the resignation via text message, adding that school officials had met with Huggins’ attorneys who had been representing Huggins in various legal matters as recently as last week.
In the statement released Monday, Huggins said “WVU did not handle the situation appropriately” while doubling down on his desire to continue coaching the Mountaineers.
Taylor wrote Monday that “the university will not accept Mr. Huggins’ attempted revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men’s basketball program.”
WVU plans to move forward on processing Huggins’ deferred compensation payments as required in his contract after retiring, Taylor wrote.
Josh Eilert was announced as interim coach for the 2023-24 season on June 24. Baker has said a national search for a permanent head coach will take place at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State in Morgantown.