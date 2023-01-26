After so many close losses since the start of Big 12 Conference play, West Virginia was glad to leave United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, with a 76-61 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.
“To me, it’s relief,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said on the Mountaineer Sports Network postgame radio show.
The Mountaineers (12-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12) might not have escaped the tough venue, where the Red Raiders had a 29-game home winning streak snapped earlier this season, without the help of several young players, however.
Huggins made a full lineup change at the first timeout after the Mountaineers got off to a slow and sloppy start. The bench ultimately contributed 50 points -- more than 65% of WVU’s scoring -- and propelled the Mountaineers to the victory with a combination of 3-point shooting, free throws and rebounding.
“I was trying to get our guys to throw it to our team,” Huggins said. “They were extremely charitable early on. Get those guys out and have them rethink it a little bit. Our younger guys have been really good in practice. If we were going to throw it to the other team, we might as well play younger guys and try to help them.”
While senior guard Joe Toussaint, who transferred to WVU from Iowa, finished with a team-high 22 points, several underclassmen made their mark in the game.
Seth Wilson had a career-high 15 points on five 3-pointers -- including a pair he banked in. The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard entered averaging 4.7 points and in two of WVU’s previous three games had seen less than 10 minutes of action. He played 20 minutes Wednesday and is now averaging 5.2 points this season.
Part of his success came because of Texas Tech’s defense, which gave WVU more looks around the perimeter. The Mountaineers shot 35 3-pointers in the win, and Wilson had half of WVU's 10 makes. WVU also scored 28 points on 80% shooting from the free throw line.
“Seth continues to get better and better,” Huggins said. “I think our two freshmen get better and better. It’s a learning process. You’re playing in the hardest league in the country.”
Huggins said sophomore guard Kobe Johnson “did a great job for us” in the 18 minutes he played off the bench, and freshman forward Josiah Harris “had good minutes for us." He played seven minutes.
Starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. struggled in 16 minutes -- he had one point, six rebounds and three turnovers -- but WVU got a boost off the bench from sophomore forwards James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague.
Okonkwo, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound Maidenhead, England, native, had the highlight of the night for the Mountaineers when he stuffed Daniel Batcho at the rim with under seven minutes to play. Okonkwo finished with five points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks in 22 minutes. His rebound total and minutes played were both career-highs.
Wague had four points and a rebound in 14 minutes in what Huggins called “a great team win.”
WVU finished with a 44-27 advantage on the boards, including 19 offensive rebounds.
“James has been getting better and better. He made some huge plays for us. Mo’s getting better and better,” Huggins said. “They’re just two guys that haven’t played very much. James was a tennis player until he got too big for tennis. This is Mo, really, his second year in basketball.
“They’ve got a lot to learn, but they’re eager to learn; they’re trying to learn. Jimmy didn’t have one of Jimmy’s better games, so it gave them an opportunity to play more.”
WVU’s young players saw more action in large part because of a sloppy start. The Mountaineers had five turnovers before the first timeout and finished with 19.
“We’ve given so many games away,” Huggins said. “We’re so close and we tried today -- you can’t turn it over as many times. We turned it over so many times and really just dumb turnovers. They didn’t force us into those turnovers. We did it ourselves.
"If we can get that cleaned up ... but I’ve told them that, really, from the beginning we’ve got to clean that up. I think we’re rebounding the ball better. I think we’ve got more guys now that we can trust to score.”
Huggins said his starters have been banged up and need to rest the next couple of days. Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson has been battling an ankle injury -- after missing time earlier in Big 12 play with a concussion =- and didn’t play the final 14:27 Wednesday.
Huggins said he thinks Emmitt Matthews Jr. is still bothered by a knee injury that forced him to miss two games late in the nonconference schedule, and added that Toussaint has also been banged up.
WVU has now won two of its last three games and will have a break in Big 12 action to play No. 15 Auburn at noon Saturday at the WVU Coliseum as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.