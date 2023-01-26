Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Texas Tech Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

 Annie Rice/ Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

After so many close losses since the start of Big 12 Conference play, West Virginia was glad to leave United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, with a 76-61 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

“To me, it’s relief,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said on the Mountaineer Sports Network postgame radio show.

Jared MacDonald

