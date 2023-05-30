GRANVILLE -- Randy Mazey typically finds out whether West Virginia has made the NCAA tournament or not the night before the selection show takes place, so that way he doesn’t gather the Mountaineers to watch only for them not to make it.
Last season, that was the case. WVU’s coach had to tell the his team the season was over with a 33-22 overall record and 14-10 mark in Big 12 regular-season play, despite feeling they should be part of the event.
Mazey left the Mountaineers with a message after that meeting that they’ve carried throughout the current season, and it paid off.
“I told them all, ‘Remember this feeling, man. How bad you feel right now -- remember it. That will serve for you to play with a chip on your shoulder this year,’” Mazey said after WVU’s team selection show watch party Monday at Monongalia County Ballpark. “And I think we did that.”
WVU will head to Lexington, Kentucky, for the regional round of the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers earned the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open against Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky, the No. 12 overall seed, and Ball State are the other two teams in the regional and will face off at noon.
“Last year, we were very upset we didn’t get in. We thought we did everything we could,” veteran WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker said. “Yeah, we carried that with a chip on our shoulder the whole year. We didn’t want to make any doubt this year. We just wanted to go out and play our game and we left no doubt to make sure we get into the tournament this year.”
And the Mountaineers didn’t leave any doubt, even with a five-game losing streak heading into the season-ending tournament.
WVU enters Friday’s matchup with the Hoosiers with a 39-18 overall record -- one shy of tying a program single-season record for wins -- and a 15-9 mark in regular-season Big Ten play. Despite getting swept at Texas in the final regular-season series, the Mountaineers still claimed a share of the Big 12’s regular-season title -- the program’s first since joining the league.
The Mountaineers had climbed into the top 10 in several national polls leading into the final weekend of the regular season, thanks in part to a series victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma -- a host site this weekend -- as well as back-to-back conference series sweeps against TCU -- the league’s tournament champion -- and Baylor, and series wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech, who are also in the NCAA tournament.
This year will mark WVU’s 14th NCAA tournament appearance and the third under Mazey. The Mountaineers also went in 2017 and 2019.
“Do you realize what we’ve done this year with winning six out of eight Big 12 series and going on a roll where you sweep TCU and you beat Oklahoma at home and you beat Texas Tech at home?” Mazey said. “What we’ve done in this league is amazing. It’s amazing. I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”
WVU now is in a position it thought it should’ve been in last year -- preparing for the NCAA tournament. The 2022 Mountaineers entered last year’s Big 12 tournament with an RPI in the 30s, but an early exit from the double-elimination event and upsets across the country left the Mountaineers even outside of the “first four out.”
“It’s just complete polar opposites,” WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt said Monday. “Last year when we got told we weren’t in, pretty much everyone was in tears crying. That’s when we realized that, wow, our season’s over. Then this year everyone’s jumping around and screaming, so it’s just polar opposites.”
This year was different for Mazey, too.
Confident his team was comfortably in with an at-large bid, he didn’t find out if the Mountaineers were in the night before or where they were going.
“I wanted to be surprised along with everybody else. [My wife] Amanda and I didn’t know the sex of our children until they were born, so we’re that kind of people,” Mazey said. “Last year, I did want to find out. The worst thing you can do is gather your team together to watch the show and not get in. Once I knew we were in, I just wanted to be surprised like everyone else.
“I always thought, when you have a child, one of the greatest things in the world -- old-school style like some of us know -- is to run into the waiting room where both families are waiting and say, ‘It’s a boy!’ I love that surprise.”
Mazey didn’t have to go anywhere and make an announcement like, “It’s the Lexington regional!” in the way he did when his children were born, because he was in the players lounge enjoying the surprise and celebration with his team when West Virginia’s name popped up during Monday's selection show, unlike last season, when the Mountaineers were dealing with the opposite feelings this time of year.
“I didn’t know where we were going,” Mazey said. “It’s super cool to see your name because it doesn’t happen that often and it’s really hard to do, so when you see it, it’s a great feeling.”