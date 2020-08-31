West Virginia University’s football team will hit the field for the first time in the 2020 season in less than two weeks — at least as of right now. In recent days, however, the future members of the program have already begun their seasons, as various high schools across the country kicked off their fall slates.
Quarterback commit Will Crowder actually began before anyone else, with a kickoff game two weekends ago for Gardendale (Alabama) High. In that contest, he completed 10 of 17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, but also rushed for 69 yards in a 22-7 win. On Friday night, he let his arm do most of the work, completing 22 of 28 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in another victory.
In Ohio, Massillon (Ohio) Washington’s Andrew Wilson-Lamp showed why so many programs wanted him on both sides of the ball. He registered a tackle and broke up a pass on defense, helping hold the opposing quarterback to 4-of-12 passing for 35 yards. On offense, he also caught two passes for 72 yards, including a 57-yarder on a short pass that he took most of the way.
Defensive end commit Hammond Russell of Dublin (Ohio) Coffman had himself one heck of a game, despite not playing in the final quarter of a 41-6 blowout. He registered a handful of tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception, which he returned 45 yards to set up another easy score for his team.
Tight end commit Treylan Davis of Jackson (Ohio) wasn’t needed much on the offensive side of the ball, catching just one pass for 20 yards. He did, however, do his part on defense. He recorded a team-high 16 tackles, broke up a pass, and forced a fumble in his team’s 48-14 win.
The news was not all great for WVU commits this weekend. Offensive lineman Tomas Rimac’s Brunswick (Ohio) team fell 14-7, while running back commit Jaylen Anderson did not play in his opener for Perry (Ohio). The four-star running back had multiple family members test positive for COVID-19, so he was placed under quarantine as a precaution. Luckily, everyone is back in good health and testing negative, and Anderson will be cleared to resume practice later Tuesday and he will make his season debut this coming weekend.
As we move forward into the fall, other recruits are going to begin their seasons as well. Currently, only Germantown (Maryland) wide receiver Kaden Prather will not play this fall.