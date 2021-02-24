The Mountaineers utilized a number of specialists in the kicking game in 2020, as injuries and performance issues brought about revolving doors at both place-kicker and punter.
The good news for WVU is most of its specialists return this coming season, though now it is searching for more consistency from them.
Here are the returning specialists in the kicking game: Evan Staley (kicker), Casey Legg (kicker), Tyler Sumpter (punter/kicker), Danny King (punter/kicker), Kolton McGhee (punter), Evan Matthes (punter), J.P. Hadley (long snapper), Austin Brinkman (long snapper), Graeson Malashevich (holder).
The most significant loss among West Virginia’s specialists from the 2020 season is long snapper Kyle Poland. The Morgantown native, who became a father earlier this week when his wife Katie gave birth to a baby girl, had a very good senior season and now is trying to find a spot in an NFL preseason camp.
The Mountaineers still have two long snappers on the roster — Hadley (6-foot-2, 250 pounds, sophomore) and Austin Brinkman (6-4, 210, freshman) — who will compete for the opportunity to succeed Poland. Both are walk-ons, though if the past is any indication of the future, the one who wins the starting job will have a chance of being awarded a scholarship.
Hadley, who is from Lacey, New Jersey, has been a member of the WVU football program for three years, though he has not yet seen any game action. He did hold the No. 2 spot behind Poland all of last season, and now will be looking to move up to the starting long snapper position.
Though further candidates are likely to be added to the roster before the start of the 2021 season, Hadley’s primary competition this spring for long snapping duty will be Brinkman. A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Brinkman was also a quarterback and defensive back while at The John Carroll School, but he is concentrating on long snapping at WVU.
Besides long snapper, West Virginia’s other specialists return this season.
Sumpter (5-10, 220, senior) and McGhee (6-0, 190, redshirt freshman) split the punting duties for the Mountaineers in 2020.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sumpter spent the first four years of his college career at Troy, three of them playing for Neal Brown. Brown took the head coaching job at WVU in 2019, and Sumpter followed him to Morgantown a year later. He handled most of the Mountaineers’ punting duties in 2020, when he averaged 40.5 yards on his 37 boots. Of those, 19 were fair caught and 16 wound up inside the 20-yard line, with a long punt of 56 yards. Sumpter, who already holds his bachelor’s degree in elementary education, is taking advantage of the NCAA rule that allowed all of last season’s fall student-athletes to play in 2020 without using a year’s eligibility. He’s now going to be a sixth-year senior in 2021.
Sumpter’s performance last season was erratic enough that West Virginia’s coaches also gave McGhee an opportunity in four games. The Altoona, Pennsylvania native punted nine times in those games, averaging 39.7 yards per kick with a long of 51 yards. Five of his punts were fair caught, and four ended up inside the 20.
McGhee and Sumpter are both on scholarship. They’ll get competition for the punting duties from a walk-on, Matthes (6-1, 216, sophomore).
Sumpter also got a chance to do some place-kicking at WVU last season, which he had done at Troy as well. He made three of four field goals over the course of West Virginia’s final two games in 2020. His makes came from 36, 33 and 31 yards, while the miss was from 37.
Sumpter’s opportunity on field goals and extra points came because Mountaineers’ starting place-kicker, Staley (6-1, 200, senior), was injured midway through the season, and his backup, Legg (6-4, 221, sophomore), became a little too inconsistent for Brown’s liking.
A native of Romney, Staley took over WVU’s place-kicking duties as a redshirt freshman midway through his 2017 season. Over the next four years, he converted 39 of 49 field goals plus 115 of 116 extra points. Last season he made six of nine field goals, including five of seven from inside 49 yards with a long of 45 yards. He also handled most of the Mountaineers’ kickoffs until he was sidelined after sustaining a knee injury while trying to make a tackle after a kickoff against Kansas State on Oct. 31.
Staley had surgery to repair his injury. His availability for spring practice is uncertain, but he’s expected to be 100% by the fall when he’ll be a sixth-year senior.
Legg stepped in for the injured Staley last season, just as he had done in 2019, when Staley suffered a pulled groin muscle. A soccer player at Cross Lanes Christian High School, which didn’t field a football program, Legg’s first-ever gridiron performance came at WVU. He made two of four field goals as a redshirt freshman in 2019, including a 51-yarder that was key in the Mountaineers’ 24-20 victory at Kansas State. The accounting major made five of seven field goals when he filled in for Staley last season with a long of 45 yards.
Staley, Legg and Sumpter will be competing for the place-kicking job this coming season, but they better keep an eye over their shoulder on King (5-11, 175, redshirt freshman), who practiced last fall with the Mountaineers but didn’t see any game action.
King was a very good quarterback and defensive back, as well as a basketball player, for Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland, but it was his punting and place-kicking performances that caught the eyes of major colleges.
Like many specialists, King’s road in college is beginning as a walk-on, but it can lead to a scholarship if he earns the top spot.
Malashevich (5-9, 179 lbs, redshirt freshman) was the holder for West Virginia’s placements last season, and he is expected to handle those duties again this year again. The Ceredo native also is used as a slot receiver.
McGhee backed up Malashevich at holder in 2020 and can do so again in 2021.