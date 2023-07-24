Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s football opponents for the 2023 season.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s season opener will be no cakewalk — and neither will most of the 11 games that follow.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.