Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s football opponents for the 2023 season.

MORGANTOWN -- Kalani Sitake joked that he turned to veteran college quarterback Kedon Slovis for advice before he took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for his turn to speak at the Big 12 media days last month.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.