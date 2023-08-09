Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s football opponents for the 2023 season.
It’s a new era for Cincinnati football.
The Bearcats enter the Power Five ranks in their first season of playing in the Big 12 under new coach Scott Satterfield.
Cincinnati’s first go-around in the league will include a Nov. 18 game against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium, marking the first time the two programs have met in Morgantown since 2010 as members of the Big East.
“Well, according to the media, [the four new Big 12 teams are] not going to be competitive,” Satterfield said in July during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “Most of us voted pretty low. I think that’s the interesting thing, right? We’re bringing four schools in. I think all four schools are outstanding football programs. I do think all four schools will be competitive in this league.
“I think one of the great things about this conference is the parity from top to bottom. ... Some of the teams that were at the bottom could beat the teams that are at the top. You’ve just got to show up and play on that particular day.”
Despite the Bearcats’ recent success, Cincinnati was picked 13th in the 14-team league media preseason poll. The only team Cincinnati ranked ahead of was WVU.
Cincinnati played an undefeated regular season and beat Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2020 before falling to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Bearcats followed with a 12-0 regular season and another AAC title the following year and were selected for the College Football Playoff, in which they fell to Alabama in the semifinals.
The Bearcats finished 9-4 last season with a 24-7 loss to Louisville in the Fenway Bowl after longtime coach Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin and several players opted for the transfer portal.
Satterfield was brought in to be Cincinnati’s next leader after having served as Louisville’s coach since 2019. Before that, he saw a successful stint in the same role at Appalachian State, and in total has a 76-48 record in 10 seasons.
The Bearcats averaged 29.2 points per game last season but brought in a slew of newcomers, starting at quarterback after last year’s primary starter, Ben Bryant, transferred to Northwestern. Emory Jones, who spent last season at Arizona State and started his career at Florida, came over in the offseason.
Cincinnati’s top eight pass-catchers from 2022 are gone, but Satterfield has expressed confidence in Louisville transfers Au’braylen Million, Braden Smith and Dee Wiggins, as well as Donovan Ollie from Washington State and Xavier Henderson from Florida. Evan Prater, who appeared in nine games as a quarterback last season for the Bearcats, has transitioned to receiver.
Joey Beljan was also brought in to help a fairly inexperienced tight ends group. Beljan spent the last five seasons at Western Kentucky, and was a productive pass-catcher over his final two years for one of the top offenses in the nation.
“We have one scholarship [receiver] on our team right now that was with the team last fall,” Satterfield said. “You mentioned we had a couple guys get drafted and several others that got in the portal before we got the transition before getting hired. We have now added many guys to the room, guys that are going to come in and really help us. I think this summer has been huge for our wide receiver room, when you think about some of the guys we brought in.
“That room is really, I think, now in a position to go out and compete in the Big 12, and I think with some guys that have played a lot of football.”
Cincinnati loses 2022 leading rusher Charles McClelland, but brings back experience with Corey Kiner, Ryan Montgomery and Myles Montgomery. Gavin Gerhardt is the only returning starter along the line, however.
The Bearcats had a top-20 defense last year, allowing just 20.6 points per game, and bring back some big-play threats along the line. Tackle Dontay Corleone highlights the group. He was a preseason All-Big 12 selection after finishing as Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated defensive player nationally last year as a redshirt freshman.
Corleone is joined on the line by veterans Malik Vann and Jowon Briggs, who have a combined 19 career sacks.
“Really excited about our defense and what they’re going to bring to the table this year,” Satterfield said.
WVU is 16-3-1 in the all-time series with Cincinnati, which dates back to 1921.
Kickoff time and broadcast information for the Nov. 18 game has not yet been released.
With their transition, the Bearcats will likely have their work cut out for them well before that point with a schedule that features nonconference games against Eastern Kentucky, at Pitt and against Miami (Ohio), before opening the Big 12 era with a home game against Oklahoma.