Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s football opponents for the 2023 season.

Dana Holgorsen is glad to be back in the Big 12 Conference.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.