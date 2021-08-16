With eight fall practice sessions in the books at the Mountaineer Football Complex, several observations and thoughts have presented themselves as West Virginia works toward its opener at Maryland on Sept. 4.
Doege digs in
The number one question that gets asked of this year’s team is the performance of quarterback Jarret Doege. “How does he look?” “Is he completing deep balls?”
The short answer is that in the sessions open to the media, he does look more accurate. It’s an answer of degrees -- he’s not firing it with Marc Bulger-like accuracy, but he is hitting more short routes in stride and the coaches say his downfield throws are better, too. Every ball isn’t spot on, but again, there’s a countering positive -- he doesn’t throw it where the defense can get it. That’s one of the biggest dividers between him and backup Garrett Greene, and the reason he will be the starter against the Terps.
If you’re looking for an even bigger improvement step, it would have to be in his overall demeanor, especially in interview sessions. He’s relaxed, answers questions with aplomb -- even those involving tough topics like last year’s bowl performance and the accuracy issues -- and shows the level of calm command that can often carry over into play on the field. Put that together with the physical improvements and Doege could well show exactly what West Virginia needs to make a push in its passing game.
Or maybe it’s the beard, newly grown over the summer, which makes him the perfect image of the Mountain Man QB.
Talking tight ends
If there’s one negative in the week-plus work to date, it’s been the absence of tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who has missed all of the sessions to date with a foot/ankle injury. The good news on that front is that he should be ready for duty once games begin, but there’s no denying that his absence could affect the development of synchronization on several fronts.
The first, and most obvious, is that of the passing game, where WVU hopes to develop more attack vectors involving that position. It’s not a question of raw talent, which O’Laughlin and backup T.J. Banks have in abundance, but one of getting everything grooved to work together. While the tight ends and QBs have worked together over the summer, it’s not quite the same as doing it under stress, in full gear, in practice.
Less obviously, but also just as important, is work in run blocking. The Mountaineers hope to improve their outside running game again this year, and getting reps with the tight ends and tackles working together is vital in doing so. Will those missed sessions have a negative effect, especially early in the season? Banks isn’t quite the blocker that O’Laughlin is, but he catches the ball extremely well, so the hope is the duo can form an effective combination.
Depth at D-line
Versatility on the defensive front has grabbed attention. There are eight, and perhaps even nine, players who can get some snaps without a huge dropoff in performance, although head coach Neal Brown has noted that the gaps between starters and backups everywhere needs to close.
There might even be enough players to run a four-man line at times, although that should not be viewed as a systemic change. It would be more of a tweak to boost the pass rush or provide a different look or a better mix-and-match of player skills, but there’s no question that a number of different body types and abilities populate assistant coach A.J. Jackson’s meeting room.
None of this means that WVU’s defensive line will be better than it was a year ago. However, it might not have a big dropoff, and it could wind up better able to match up with different styles of offenses.
Bandit resurgence?
In past iterations of this defense, the bandit has been a key -- some would say the primary key -- to the system. Moving between a stand-up position at the end of the line to a spot in the middle of the defense, the bandit can fill a variety of roles from pass rusher to edge containment to primary run stopper.
That changed a bit last year, as WVU’s most consistent defenders were at the spear, cat and free safety positions, and thus some of the designs were put in place for those spots. Could a resurgence of the bandit be in the offing in 2021?
Much of that depends on the abilities of VanDarius Cowan and Jared Bartlett, both of whom have all the physical talents necessary but have yet to put everything together in their Mountaineer careers. Cowan came to WVU from Alabama with high expectations, but injuries have limited him to six games over the last two seasons, in which he compiled 23 tackles and three sacks.
Bartlett has had a solid start to his career, playing in four games as a redshirt in 2019 before appearing in all 10 contests in 2020, producing a total of 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He wasn’t able to lock down a starting spot even when Cowan was out, though, and the hope is that even if he doesn’t bypass Cowan this year, he shows more consistency when called upon.
Cowan earned praise from Brown for his play in Saturday’s scrimmage, and it’s just that kind of impact play that the position commands. If the Cowan/Bartlett duo produces at that level, West Virginia could have excellent playmakers at every level of the defense.
Paving the way
This has nothing to do with on-the-field play, but the paving job done on the parking lot at the Puskar Center caps the positive first impression one gets of the facility.
Of course, it’s on the low end of the impressiveness scale from the many other improvements to the home of Mountaineer football, but there’s nothing that can detract from a building’s aesthetic than a crumbling, pothole-filled road or parking lot. That’s not part of the picture any longer.