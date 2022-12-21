MORGANTOWN - The early signing period for the Class of 2023 started Wednesday. Here’s a look at who West Virginia and head coach Neal Brown have signed so far.
Josiah Jackson/CB/Fairfield HS/Fairfield, Ohio
Jackson is a three-star cornerback that stands 6-foot and 175-pounds. He committed to the Mountaineers in March before twin brother Jordan. Jackson was an OHSAA Division I All-State First Team selection, and was selected to play in the 2023 US Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas. He had 35 tackles this fall, with 2.5 for loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and touchdown. On3 ranks him the No. 5 recruit in the class from Ohio and the 20th-best nationally at the position.
Jordan Jackson/CB/Fairfield HS/Fairfield, Ohio
Jackson played cornerback and running back at Fairfield, and comes to WVU as a corner. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a three-star prospect that committed in June. He’s the twin brother of fellow WVU Class of 2023 signee Josiah Jackson, and ESPN considers him the 12th-best prospect from Ohio in the class. At Fairfield this fall, he ran for 870 yards and six touchdowns on 139 attempts, and also caught 10 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Sean Boyle/QB/Charlotte Catholic HS/Charlotte, N.C.
Boyle, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound pro-style quarterback, threw for 1,941 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall as a senior on the way to Southwestern 4A Conference Player of the Year honors. He also rushed for 218 yards. He's a three-star quarterback, and is rated the No. 25 quarterback nationally in the class by On3, while ESPN and 247Sports consider him North Carolina's 30th-best overall prospect in the class, and Rivals has him at No. 29 in the state.
TJ Johnson/TE/Oscar Smith HS (Chesapeake, Va.)
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound three-star recruit had 343 yards and six touchdowns on 24 catches this fall, and during his sophomore and junior seasons, helped his team to a combined 22-1 record with two state titles. He's the son of former WVU tight end Tory Johnson Sr., who was with the program from 2000-03. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 38 tight end in the 2023 class, while Rivals and 247Sports have him ranked as high as the No. 26 overall prospect out of Virginia.
Noah Braham/TE/University HS/Morgantown
Braham is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound three-star prospect that played tight end and linebacker in high school. He had 489 yards and six touchdowns on 38 receptions this fall. He is the son of WVU Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bengal Rich Braham, who played at WVU from 1990-93. The local recruit is considered the No. 2 overall prospect from West Virginia by both 247Sports and ESPN, while On3 has him at No. 3.
Nick Krahe/OL/Harbor Creek HS/Erie, Pa.
Krahe is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound three-star prospect who played guard and tackle in high school. He was named an All-Region First Team player on both the offensive and defensive line. This fall, he had 74 tackles, with 7.5 for loss, a sack, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He is the ranked as high as the No. 22 overall prospect in Pennsylvania in the class by Rivals, and Rivals considers him the No. 69 offensive tackle nationally.
Zachariah Keith/DL/Douglass County HS/Douglassville, Ga.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge is rated a four-star recruit by On3, while Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports consider him a three-star prospect. He had 76 tackles, seen tackles for loss and four sacks this fall, and in his career he had 188 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. On3 has him as the No. 22 overall prospect in Georgia and No. 25 nationally at his position.
Ben Cutter/LB/East Lincoln HS/Denver, N.C.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star recruit was twice the Western Foothills Conference Defensive Player of the Year and led his team to an undefeated state title this fall. As a senior, he had 193 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. Offensively, he had 305 yards and three touchdowns rushing. ESPN lists Cutter as the No. 32 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 28 overall recruit in the class from North Carolina.
James Heard Jr./EDGE/Camden HS/Voorhees, N.J.
Heard is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound player who was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and three-star by ESPN, 247Sports and On3. Among other honors, he made NJ.com's All-State First Team as a defensive lineman this fall. As a senior, he had 38 tackles, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles. He's rated as high as the No. 3 overall prospect in New Jersey by Rivals, and the recruiting service has him as the No. 17 defensive end nationally.
Jahiem White/RB/William Penn HS/York, Pa.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back committed to WVU over a year ago. He’s ranked as high as the No. 10 recruit from the class in the state by 247Sports and the 24th-best player at the position nationally by Rivals. This fall, he rushed for 1,918 yards, added 428 yards receiving and had 37 touchdowns. He received All-State First Team honors from PennLive. He averaged 10.1 yards per carry as a senior, and finished as York High’s all-time leading rusher with 5,780 yards.
Cooper Young/OL/Downingtown West HS/Downingtown, Pa.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound three-star recruit was an All-Ches-Mont League First Team offensive lineman and Second Team defensive lineman this fall for a team that rushed for 198.3 yards per game. Rivals considers him the No. 32 offensive guard nationally and the No. 16 overall recruit in Pennsylvania.
This story will be updated as players sign with the Mountaineers.