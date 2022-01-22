A study of West Virginia’s recently released 2022 spring football roster shows a few changes from the one published in the fall of 2021.
Most of those changes have already been documented with the departure of 15 players who entered into the transfer portal since Sept. 1.
There are a few new observations, though.
Three walk-on underclassmen who were with the Mountaineers at the end of last season are no longer with the team -- safety L’Trell Bradley, long snapper J.P. Hadley and punter Evan Matthes. As the backup to starting longsnapper Austin Brinkman, Hadley had an opportunity to snap in one game this past season. Neither Bradley nor Matthes saw any playing time in 2021.
Besides the 15 in the transfer portal and NFL-bound running back Leddie Brown, offensive lineman John Hughes is the only other scholarship player with eligibility remaining who is no longer on the roster.
A native of Carrollton, Texas, who spent one year at Navarro (Texas) College before transferring to WVU in the summer of 2019, Hughes played in 11 games his first season with the Mountaineers, starting one of them. In 2020, he played in all 10 games for West Virginia, starting six of them at right tackle. This past season, he was limited exclusively to a backup role. While he did play in 10 games, most of that came on special teams with the extra point and field goal units. Hughes is not listed in the transfer portal, and the management information systems major is apparently going to move on to life after football.
One positive surprise on the roster for West Virginia is linebacker Deshawn Stevens. Having transferred from Maine last summer, Stevens reportedly is petitioning the NCAA for an additional season of college eligibility that he’d use at WVU in 2022.
A native of Toronto, Canada, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Stevens was credited with 14 tackles in 12 games for the Mountaineers this past season, where he was a special-teams regular and a backup to Josh Chandler-Semedo at middle linebacker. Prior to his transfer to WVU, Stevens spent five seasons at Maine (2016-20), but sat out his entire true freshman year in 2016 and all but one game in 2019 when he suffered a knee injury in the Black Bears’ opener.
Normally a college player has to document injuries that limited him to four games or fewer in two separate seasons in order for the NCAA to grant an additional year of eligibility. It’s not known if the NCAA has ruled on Stevens’ petition for an additional year yet -- which, with the 2020 eligibility-free year because of COVID, would actually be his seventh in the college ranks -- but the linebacker remains on WVU’s spring roster with the hope he’ll again be able to get on the football field this coming fall.
One individual who will not apparently be appearing on the Mountaineers’ football roster, either this spring or next fall, is Tyson Bagent.
A native of Martinsburg, Bagent had spent the last four years at Shepherd University as the Rams’ starting quarterback. He threw for 12,454 yards in that time, and this past season earned the Harlon Hill Award as the nation’s top Division II player.
After leading Shepherd to a 13-2 record in 2021 and a spot in the NCAA Division II semifinals, Bagent entered the transfer portal to look at other college options. WVU and Maryland were two of those options, but Bagent ultimately announced he would return to Shepherd for his senior season.