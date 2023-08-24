MORGANTOWN -- It’s the first fall in Morgantown for West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker, and he’s looking forward to it.
Baker wasn’t hired at WVU until late last November, and is now excited to kick off the athletic calendar for his first full year of Mountaineer sports.
“I love fall. Everybody’s undefeated, hope springs eternal, everybody’s going to make straight A’s and everybody is going to win national championships, but the energy that that brings on campuses is tremendous,” Baker said Wednesday in a news conference.
“My only complaint is, good Lord at the traffic in Morgantown once the kids got back here,” he added jokingly. “That’s changed my morning commute considerably.”
Baker said Wednesday he had already been to men’s and women’s soccer matches, but he's ready to walk the tailgates around Milan Puskar Stadium before the first home football game to visit with fans and eat a pepperoni roll or two.
But he also knows many eyes will be on the football Mountaineers this fall, with questions lingering about the coaching staff that carry over from last year.
Baker was announced as WVU’s athletic director on Nov. 30, replacing Shane Lyons, who the Mountaineers parted ways with earlier that month. Just hours after Baker was hired, the school released a statement from Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives who was serving as interim athletic director, announcing that coach Neal Brown would continue to lead the football Mountaineers.
WVU had just recently finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record, putting Brown at 22-25 through four years, with the only winning season during that stretch coming in the 6-4 2020 campaign. It led to several fans calling for him to be fired.
“We know that we have to win games,” Baker said. “Coach Brown has said that. I read his commentary all the time. He knows where we’re at, and everybody knows that that’s an expectation. I’m really proud of the way this team has kind of come together. There is a great camaraderie between that group right now.”
Baker said he’s met with all the coaches at WVU since his arrival, including several one-on-one conversations with them. He’s also been at each of the football scrimmages and to several practices this fall.
The Mountaineers have largely been written off before the season even begins, though. In the Big 12 preseason poll, WVU was picked last in the 14-team conference, and several betting experts have Brown picked among the most likely coaches to be the first fired this season.
A tough schedule also doesn’t do the Mountaineers many favors.
WVU will open the season with a night game against Penn State -- the No. 7 team in the AP’s preseason poll -- at Beaver Stadium. After the home opener against Duquesne the following week, the Mountaineers host Pitt in the “Backyard Brawl” before a Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. The Panthers and Red Raiders were among the leading vote-getters sitting outside the AP Top 25. That is all before heading to Fort Worth, Texas, to face reigning national runner-up TCU.
Despite the challenges, Baker believes the outside noise could serve as motivation and is hopeful for a strong fall ahead.
“I’m excited. I feel good about where we’re at. I feel good about the team, their resolve,” Baker said. “I think the prognosticators not having very high expectations has helped motivate them. I think it’s helped motivate all of us, really. We want to go out and prove people wrong.
“But there’s a lot of things that are done right inside this program. When you just look, I talk a lot about my core belief is, you have to value the person over the player, and if you value the person first and foremost, then eventually you’ll get the full abilities out of the player. This staff does a great job of really pouring into developing people, helping them grow, their character, helping them have success academically, helping them really plan for the rest of their life. There is a lot of positive things going on with this program.”
WVU’s season opener at Penn State is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.