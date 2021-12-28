PHOENIX — There are those who think that most bowls no longer matter. “Too many,” is one cry. “Meaningless outside the College Football Playoff,” sounds another. Opt-outs by a very small percentage of college players are cited.
However, such sentiments are not found across the majority of rosters, and West Virginia’s is no exception. The latest to express that sentiment is super senior Alonzo Addae, who has pretty much seen and experienced it all in six collegiate years, spread across three playing seasons at New Hampshire and two at West Virginia.
The view of a jaded veteran who has little interest in another game crumbles under his smile and enthusiastic response to a question about playing in Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota.
“It’s huge,” Adda said with his trademark big smile. “To go out with two bowl wins is definitely on my mind. It’s very important to me.”
Getting these chances was one of the reasons Addae transferred from New Hampshire to WVU, along with the desire to test himself against the highest level of competition and give himself a better shot at a pro career.
He’s done just that, with 135 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions from his free safety spot, but he really wants to cap that performance with another bowl-winning effort. To do so, he believes communication is one of the most critical paths to follow, especially given the shuffling and personnel changes, mostly due to injury, that have occurred this year.
“Communication is really important, but I feel confident in everybody that will be out there on Tuesday. We’ve had good time to prepare so I feel good with who we have,” said WVU’s solid leader of the back ranks. “It’s definitely different from player to player. Some are more vocal, some like hand signals. It’s building that rapport with each player and how they like to communicate on the field.”
WVU definitely can’t afford any busts, as Minnesota is crafty in the way it will infrequently attack downfield after running the ball again and again. Addae is often moved forward against the run, tackles well and fills gaps effectively, so his play — and play recognition — will be important to the outcome of Tuesday’s game.