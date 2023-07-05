MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown believed he and his staff still had some work to do in putting together a wide receiver corps following the team’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium in late April.
Brown believes the Mountaineers have gotten closer to completing that position group with the addition of transfer receivers EJ Horton and Noah Massey since then.
“I think of putting a receiver room together almost like you put a basketball team together,” Brown said in a late-June interview with HD Media. “What I mean by that is you want them to complement each other. In basketball, you want somebody that can distribute, you want a scorer, you want somebody that can defend.
“At receiver play, you want at least one guy in your room that’s really sure-handed, you need to have somebody that can make plays down the field, you’ve got to have some home-run speed, you’ve got to have some guys that are shifty.”
The receivers group will look much different than it did a season ago with the loss of the Mountaineers' four most productive pass catchers. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James are trying their hands at professional careers, Kaden Prather transferred to Maryland and Reese Smith is now at Liberty.
WVU brought in North Carolina state transfer Devin Carter to be the No. 1 receiver in the upcoming season, and Brown said he expects Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron -- the latter of which was limited this spring -- to make a jump in their second season with the Mountaineers after transferring up from the junior college ranks.
Brown also complimented the consistency of returning receiver and Morgantown native Preston Fox this offseason.
The Mountaineers signed highly touted prospects Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray out of high school, but there were still holes to fill.
Enter Horton and Massey.
Massey should be familiar with the Mountain State, as he comes to Morgantown from Marshall with two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Louisville, Kentucky, originally committed to Colorado before flipping to WVU and provides big-play ability at receiver. Horton played in 12 games for the Thundering Herd last season as a redshirt sophomore. He caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He had four receptions for 59 yards and a score over six games in 2021, and appeared in one game for Marshall in 2020.
“What we really needed was a home-run-speed guy that can really take the top off, and EJ Horton can do that,” Brown said. “He was really coming on toward the end of the season at Marshall, so I think he’s going to make a jump and he’s going to be somebody that can contribute.”
Massey brings something different -- size and experience, though not at the Power Five level.
He’s a 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt senior from Houston who was productive over his last two seasons at Division II Angelo State.
In 2022, he was a Lone Star Conference All-Conference second-team member after recording 684 yards and four scores on 52 catches in 13 games. The Rams went 12-1 and made the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Massey had 29 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns for Angelo State the year prior, after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Bowling Green State.
“For Massey, we wanted a bigger guy,” Brown said. “We’ve got Noah Braham and we’ve got TJ Johnson. Those are guys that are true freshmen that are going to be bigger guys that can block on the perimeter. You can attach them, they’ve got really good hands, but it’s hard to play as a true freshman, so we wanted to give them a little bit of time to develop.
“We added Noah, who’s very similar to those guys, but this is his sixth year playing college football. A guy that’s 6-4, 235 pounds that’s been productive. This is a jump in competition, but he’s been really productive.”
The two will be part of a Mountaineer team tested right out of the gate this season with 7:30 p.m. season opener on Sept. 2 at Penn State.