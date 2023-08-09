MORGANTOWN -- For Devin Carter, football is football.
That’s why he’s had little trouble adjusting to life as a Mountaineer after spending the last five seasons at North Carolina State.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound veteran is expected and ready to be the top receiver at West Virginia this fall.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a lot different,” Carter said. “I would say really this whole football thing is kind of universal, so learning the playbook wasn’t really a problem or anything like that. I would say the schemes are kind of similar.”
The redshirt senior was productive during his time with the Wolfpack. He finished his NC State career with 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns, and averaged 16.2 yards per reception.
Last year, Carter played in nine games and finished the year with 406 yards and two touchdowns on 25 catches. He was fourth on the Wolfpack in receptions despite missing four games and fifth in all-purpose yards as the “old guy” on the team.
Carter feels like he became a leader the season before, he said, when he finished the year third at NC State in receiving yards and receptions with 556 and 31, respectively. He had six touchdowns that year as a redshirt sophomore.
There was some confusion at the end of his time in Raleigh, however. Coach Dave Doeren originally said Carter was declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the team’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Maryland, but Carter refuted the claim via Twitter and said he had not made any decisions at that point on what his future held. The next day, Carter announced he would enter the transfer portal.
“At first, [entering the draft was] kind of what I had planned to do,” Carter said. “After speaking to an agent, he kind of opened my eyes a little bit to, you could try to transfer, maybe get some NIL. I was like, ‘Yeah, I have another year left,’ so I figured I’d try to make the most of it.”
He originally committed to Penn State -- WVU’s Week 1 opponent -- but later flipped to the Mountaineers because he thought he could stand out more in a receiver corps that had been depleted from a season ago. WVU was tasked with replacing its top four pass-catchers from 2022 in the offseason.
“I felt like I would get more volume here and more production, basically,” Carter said.
The Clayton, North Carolina, native has several ties to the Mountain State as well.
Carter has been friends with former Mountaineer receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for several years since the two grew up within an hour’s drive of each other in North Carolina, and Carter said Ford-Wheaton “gave me a good perspective of what I would be dealing with if I came here.”
Carter’s grandparents used to live in the southern part of the state in the Princeton area, and his mom went to West Virginia State. She lived there until a work transfer took her to North Carolina.
Now, it’s Carter’s time in West Virginia.
“It’s been an adjustment,” he said. “The mountains are pretty. It’s kind of quiet out here. There's not too much that you can do, really, but I came out here for football. That’s kind of what I try to keep my focus on.”
Carter entered the spring expected to be WVU’s No. 1 target and has embraced it. He describes himself as a “big, physical receiver” that “can move better than a lot of people think I can.” He’s also taking on a leadership role in a group with plenty of production to replace.
“I kind of felt like that was a role I was going to take on, which I’d probably take on wherever I went,” Carter said. “Try to be a leader in the room, just because that’s my personality and my traits.”
It didn’t take him long to stand out in the spring, and his work has continued to impress throughout the summer and now a week into fall camp with his new team.
“Devin Carter is the most experienced there, and he’s been the most productive through the spring up until now in fall camp,” WVU coach Neal Brown said.
Carter said he’s tried to guide the younger players and newcomers since he’s arrived, the way others -- like Kelvin Harmon, Jakobi Meyers and Stephen Louis -- did for him at NC State.
The vet said he’s hoping to show scouts more speed, consistency and production to help raise his draft stock in his final season of eligibility, with the hopes of playing in the NFL next year.
He also believes WVU's receivers, including returners like Cortez Braham, Jeremiah Aaron and Preston Fox and fellow newcomers can help the offense succeed this season.
“There’s a lot of potential,” Carter said. “The potential is very high in the room and we’re competing, so it’s just making us all better. “
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.