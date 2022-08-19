It’s no secret that for West Virginia’s secondary to be productive, it will have to rely on a mix of relatively unknown players.
Some of those will come in the form of second-year players, while several others arrived via the transfer portal.
On Thursday, two of those transfers answered questions from the media for the first time in Morgantown.
One was Rashad Ajayi, a fifth-year senior who made 34 starts and 37 appearances across four seasons at Colorado State, making 77 tackles and 17 pass breakups along the way. While preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection Charles Woods will almost certainly man one corner spot for the Mountaineers, Ajayi is certainly in the hunt for another.
To claim a starting spot, Ajayi has had and will have to cram in a new system and responsibilities in a hurry since transferring to WVU in May. So far, Ajayi said the adjustment is going well.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been hard adjusting but it’s been challenging,” Ajayi said. “Coming from Colorado State I played a lot of man coverage, really, a ton. Probably 80% or 90 I was in man, press-man most of the time. Coming here I have to play off more, look at more things, more keys in my zone coverage. That’s probably the biggest adjusting, learning this new defense, getting adjusted and getting comfortable.”
Ajayi’s experience in man coverage seems to fit perfectly with comments from WVU head coach Neal Brown, who professed a desire to play more man this season. That might also explain Ajayi’s positioning as he’s being used strictly at cornerback so far through camp, though he hopes that might change a bit as he continues to catch up on the Mountaineers’ scheme.
“Right now I’m playing strictly corner but I’m always open to play any position they need me to play,” Ajayi said. “I kind of wanted to play nickel, dime ... I’m actually playing dime in our package right now, but corner is my main thing but I’m open to play everything. I want to play everything if I can.”
For Ajayi, as it would be for any player leaving a program after four seasons, as much of a challenge as the X’s and O’s have been it was also paramount that he found a place and a role within the WVU roster. With such an influx of new players and those entering their second seasons with the Mountaineers, chemistry will certainly be paramount.
While Ajayi said leaving the Rams was bittersweet, he said fitting in at Morgantown has come naturally.
“It was very difficult to leave, I built a lot of trust and a lot of friendships with teammates out there,” Ajayi said. “Coming here, finding a new place for my last year, it was challenging finding a new place for one year but it’s been a good turnaround or me. I love the people here, love my teammates and I’ve already built a lot of great relationships. The coaches are great. It’s been very good.”
While the defensive backfield is full of inexperience, at least in terms of game time in a Mountaineer uniform, it’s rich in competition, which could prove beneficial. A common theme among the transfers -- Jasir Cox (North Dakota State) appeared in the same press conference and echoed some of Ajayi’s sentiments -- is that WVU is an opportunity to prove their place at the Power Five level. Woods did that a year ago after arriving from Illinois State after the 2020 season.
Ajayi believes he can and hopes he will follow a similar trajectory.
“I always seen myself playing at a Power Five school,” Ajayi said. “I never received an offer out of high school but [West Virginia] was always a place of interest for me, especially growing up watching [former WVU wideout] Tavon Austin play. He was just crazy. Watching him it was like, ‘Dang, I wonder what it would be like to play at that school or even at that level.’ Growing up I always wanted to be in a Power Five division.”