Just after West Virginia running back Leddie Brown fielded questions on Wednesday, senior safety Alonzo Addae did as well with two of the elder statesmen of the Mountaineer program stressing similar points.
Those included leadership, lofty standards and their own personal reasons for returning.
For Addae, his return came thanks to an extra year offered by the NCAA to all fall athletes, making him a rare sixth-year senior.
“Definitely feel like an older guy in the locker room, but I feel like it’s great for me to be able to give back to the program,” Addae said. “West Virginia has done so much for me, so being able to pour my knowledge and experience into the younger guys and get them ready for the years to come.”
Leadership responsibilities are certainly something Addae carries proudly, and in a defensive backfield that has been shaken up much more than expected, he can serve as a much-needed anchor, especially early in the season and now in spring practices.
Cornerback Dreshun Miller and spear Tykee Smith, both expected to be returning starters, exited the program via the transfer portal, with Miller landing at Auburn. Smith has yet to announce his new team.
Then, this week, it was announced that sophomore corner back David Vincent-Okoli was no longer with the program either, making it three relatively unexpected departures in the defensive backfield.
Gone too is last season’s cornerbacks coach/co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae, who accepted an assistant coaching job at Georgia.
But according to Alonzo Addae, nothing has changed in terms of the expectations of a unit that ranked fourth in the country in total defense a year ago.
“Last year we obviously had some great pieces; this year we’ll have great pieces as well,” Addae said. “I don’t think it will be much of a difference. I think our expectations are still higher. We’re still looking to build off of what we did last year and, for me personally, I’m looking to be that glue, make sure everybody knows what they need to be doing so on game day everyone is on the same page and we can execute.”
Along with Addae, senior safety Sean Mahone and junior corner Nicktroy Fortune return after starting last season. Beyond that, some of the most important positional battles of the spring and likely early fall may come among the defensive backs.
Scottie Young, a graduate transfer from Arizona who didn’t become eligible until the Liberty Bowl last season, is also back and could be one of the intriguing players on the roster. Young appeared in 31 games with the Wildcats, making 157 tackles during that time, and also brings experience and athleticism to a group that has been unexpectedly thinned out.
Like Young, Addae also had to sit out a season after transferring (from New Hampshire before the 2019 season). In Young, who may be the favorite to take over at spear for Smith, Addae said he has found someone with similar experiences and mindsets toward the game.
And to Addae, there’s no reason to think Young won’t impress this season.
“Through the ceiling,” Addae said with a laugh when asked about Young’s potential. “That’s definitely one of my brothers on the team. He was in a similar position as me the previous year, so it was good to see him take every day like it’s his last. He put a lot into last season even though he wasn’t able to play, with the practice squad and getting the offensive guys ready to go.
“Expectations should be through the roof for him. I don’t see no limit for what he can do on the field.”
Another player to watch will be Kerry Martin Jr., a former Capital High School standout who appeared in 12 games and started four as a freshman at free safety two seasons ago before opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Martin is back in practice and, according to Addae, hasn’t lost much since he was last on the field in 2019.
“Kerry looks great,” Addae said. “Kerry came back hungry, ready to play, the knowledge of the game is still there, the repetitions are helping him and I’m excited to see what [Martin] will do this fall. He’s going to be a great player for us.”
Addae mentioned sophomore Jackie Matthews as a standout so far in the spring and a potential candidate to take over for Miller at a cornerback spot. Fellow sophomore Daryl Porter Jr. figures to be in that mix as well.
In addition to searching the transfer portal and looking for late recruiting pickups to add depth, head coach Neal Brown has reiterated that training players at multiple positions is the emphasis of the spring. That is especially true in the defensive backfield, where safeties are getting reps in all three positions in an attempt to add some internal depth while giving the coaching staff options when needed.
Addae, who was a bit of a pleasant surprise last season after sitting out the year before, has taken a team-first mentality into everything.
“Honestly, I’m just looking to play wherever I can,” Addae said. “If coach asked me to play cat safety, I’m going to play cat; if coach asks me to play spear, I’ll play spear, if he asks me to play corner, I’m going to play corner. Wherever the coaches need me to be I’ll be at.
“In the back end this year we’re just trying to have a great knowledge of our defense from all three safety spots, so I feel like it’s helping all of us, being able to know where our help is on certain plays or understanding the total defense. Being able to play different spots is helping us learn the defense as a whole more and allowing us to play faster.”