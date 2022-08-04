MORGANTOWN — “Stacking days.” It’s one of the newer buzz phrases for college football coaches and players, and while it has a fresh appeal, it’s really a term with throwback values at its core.
When you hear it used now, it refers to the process of working every day, with similar effort and attention to detail, with benefits accruing from the repetitions that build up day after day. At the end — or at least after a lengthy interval — improvements and better play will hopefully be the result. In old-school regard, it’s simply the act of showing up every day, doing your job and improving as a result.
Buried inside it is also a reference, and at least a glancing acknowledgment, of the many days that aren’t in the spotlight, that have heat and rain and drudgery and aches and pains that must be worked through in order to achieve those benefits.
If there’s any player on the current Mountaineer team that fully embodies the meaning of stacking days, it’s senior defensive end Taijh Alston. The Lumberton, North Carolina native has worked through a transfer, a junior college stint, two years in which he played in just three total games due to injury and endless rehab sessions to forge an excellent 2021 season, and hopefully for an even better 2022 finale to his college career.
“[That attitude] came from my father [Donald Fairley]. He’s retired from the military, and I feel like he instructed me early that discipline is key,” said Alston, whose consistency will be be critical for the WVU defensive front this season. “If you want something you have to be there. If I’m not at practice something is critically wrong with me. I just try to push myself.”
It doesn’t take long to see that the theory of stacking days permeates many aspects of Alston’s life.
“I take every practice, every rep as a chance to get better and to critique my craft, and I look at the things I did last year and improve on that,” said Alston, who also puts in the work in the classroom, having earned spots on both WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll during his Mountaineer career.
That’s not to say that every day was easy, or that doubts didn’t creep in along the way. Alston admitted that he wondered, after a second major injury, whether or not his football career might be over, but that his faith and that approach, ingrained since childhood, carried him through.
“I love the game of football, so I would do everything I could to come back from injury and play more,” he said of 2019 and 2020, when he spent more time in the training and rehab rooms than he did the locker room or on the field. “I did have a few doubts, but talking to God, asking Him is this really for me, I knew that if I worked every day something good would come out of it.”
That’s one of the tenets of stacking days. Another is making sure not to get overwhelmed with too many tasks or thoughts. Break it down, achieve one thing at a time, then move on to the next one.
That’s where Alston, who had 37 tackles, including 12 for losses and five sacks in 2021, is now.
“You can’t work on everything at one time,” he explained of his view of building on practice reps each time out. “You take one thing, work on it and improve.”
Two of those things are hand placement, which Alston thinks he is building to a better performance level, and a bit more weight, which many Mountaineer defensive linemen can use in facing off against the 300-plus-pounders they routinely see on offensive fronts. Alston is closing in on 260 pounds, and if he can maintain that weight through the season he should be able to better combat the massive tackles that oppose him each week in the Big 12.
“This year is very important for me,” he said of his final collegiate season. “I want to be in a bigger bowl game. I want to be ranked in the Top 10. I will do anything in my power to try to get there. We talk about that a lot — we talk about things we need to work on.”
If those goals come to pass, it will, unquestionably, be the result of stacking those days.