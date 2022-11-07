Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GGreeneISU

WVU backup quarterback Garrett Greene looks for an open receiver in the Mountaineers' loss Saturday at Iowa State.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

AMES, Iowa -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, backup quarterback Garrett Greene is the best candidate to try to provide it.

This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback JT Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program.

