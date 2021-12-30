Without question, West Virginia’s football program has to improve in several ways if it is to be anything but just another member of the Big 12 that competes for lower-tier bowl spots and finishes above .500.
Head coach Neal Brown acknowledges this, saying again that there are “aspects of the program that have to get better” if it is to win games like Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl, in which WVU was dominated in all aspects but the final scoring margin by Minnesota.
Brown isn’t going to call those out specifically in the immediate aftermath of what was a very disappointing, but not entirely unexpected game, but there are a couple of obvious, and some not so obvious, places that have to be improved.
Offensive Line: This is an all-encompassing catch-all, so a bit deeper dive is warranted. WVU was OK at center with Zach Frazier, but outside of that, the Mountaineers' performance in power-run blocking or inside zones was below average at best. Pass blocking, especially on blitz pickups and against defenders with good quickness, rarely reached even that level, as the Mountaineers yielded 33 sacks for 264 yards in losses this year, and probably two or three times more than that in hurries and disrupted attempts.
Penetration into the backfield was also evident in the run game. WVU’s backs faced way too many defenders behind or at the line of scrimmage, leading to far too many 1- or 2-yard gains. Some of those were excellent runs, involving broken tackles or jump cuts to avoid losses, but again, that’s not a way an offense can function efficiently over the course of a game.
West Virginia has to be able to improve its offensive line play in at least one major area. Can it get better at pass protection to allow deeper pass routes to become a bigger part of the offense? Can it develop better technique, or synergy among its members, to find a running-game style on which it can hang its hat? Without it, nothing else matters.
It’s a cliche’, but that doesn’t make it any less true: Teams with a good offensive line can mask weaknesses or talent deficits in other areas. West Virginia just saw one in Minnesota. The Golden Gophers had decent players at skill positions, but their offensive line made their attack consistent and repeatable. That’s a high bar, but WVU has to figure out a way to at least take a few steps down that improvement road.
Catching the ball: Drops by receivers were a theme in 2020, so everyone with a keyboard was all over the obvious story angle of improvement here in 2021. When the stories of Mountaineer receivers catching 80,000 balls in the offseason were told, and then followed up by some early-season success, that faded from attention.
However, it wasn’t fixed. Not even close. Drops continued to plague the Mountaineers in critical situations in 2021, ending drives and preventing big plays. With an offense that isn’t overpowering, consistency becomes even more important, and that simply wasn’t part of West Virginia’s play at the position. Of course, drops are going to happen, but they were simply far too much of WVU’s offensive makeup this year.
A second factor, success on 50-50 balls, was also evident, and not discussed nearly enough. WVU was abysmal in coming up such passes this year, and really, over the past several years. Call it “making a play,” “winning a throw” or whatever term you wish, Mountaineer opponents were far more successful in converting one-on-one or even-chance completions that West Virginia.
Take, for example, one particular play from the bowl game. WVU got a seemingly great match-up of 6-foot-3 Bryce Ford-Wheaton against Minnesota’s 5-10 Coney Durr, yet it’s Durr who got higher off the ground and attacked the ball at the peak of his jump. This isn’t to single out Ford-Wheaton — this problem exists for every WVU receiver — but it is indicative of West Virginia’s failure to make more than a handful of plays other than routine ones.
Granted, developing the ability to do so is not easy. It goes past just catching the ball — timing, aggressiveness, attacking nature — and it’s a difficult thing to practice. Whatever the hoped-for solution, though, it has to be a part of next year’s receiving corps if the passing game is going to improve.
Quarterback accuracy: Jarret Doege and his play have been beaten to death this year. Some of the discussion has been fair and warranted, and much has not. This isn’t about defending his play, though. It’s about what has to happen next year at the position, no matter who is manning it, and there’s one thing that stands out — accuracy and completion percentage.
West Virginia’s quarterbacks completed 65% of their passes this year, which might be workable if more explosive plays were part of the offense, but in an attack that is limited to shorter, less-dangerous throws and stringing them together, it’s simply not enough. Given the type of throws WVU made most often, that number needs to be near 70%. Granted, that would put the Mountaineers near the top of NCAA statistics, but that’s not unrealistic if short and medium-range throws were more on target. Eliminate the number of badly placed balls and many things improve. Fewer interceptions. Better yardage after catch numbers. Better continuation of drives. A couple of downfield big plays per game.
There are, of course, a number of other issues with quarterback play that can be improved, and which would help, including mobility and decision-making. In narrowing the target range, though, it’s accuracy that stands above everything else on the needs list.
Clock management: West Virginia drew a delay-of-game penalty on the opening kickoff of the second half in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, a capper on a long year of frustration in clock management. While a couple of these situations may have been the fault of poor clock operation or game management by officials, the fact is that teams have to be ready to deal with them when they happen.
West Virginia, like every Power Five program, has numerous staffers and managers on hand to cover issues that crop up during a game. Data covering everything from when to go for a 2-point conversion to down-and-distance options are laid out, and Brown, a noted believer in preparation, simply has to be better in getting personnel assembled, plays called and the ball snapped. Continued shortcomings in this play phase are unacceptable, and raise questions as to what other operational aspects of the program are in need of repair.