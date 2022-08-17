Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Practice 8-2-22818
Buy Now

WVU head coach Neal Brown (right) hasn’t named his starting quarterback yet, but most Mountaineer fans expect J.T. Daniels (left) to get the nod.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

About this time of year, an eclipse occurs.

Not one of a celestial object, such as the sun or the moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.