About this time of year, an eclipse occurs.
Not one of a celestial object, such as the sun or the moon, but rather the one that falls over the practice fields of college football teams.
At West Virginia University, it’s no different. Although there are several practices still to be run, including a full-scale scrimmage on Thursday, none will be open for viewing by the media.
WVU head coach Neal Brown won’t be available either, although a pair of assistants and two or three players will be on the podium for some questions.
The blackout — or Brownout — isn’t unexpected, as coaches head into the final stages of selections for starting jobs and trusted backup spots with game planning also on the immediate horizon.
And if it’s a question of concentrating more on the practices and players (or of keeping potential spies at bay), then that’s understandable.
It does, however, make it a bit more difficult to discern who might be gaining an edge at certain spots and who might need some more seasoning, not to mention what the overall performance of offense, defense and special teams looks like.
That won’t stop us from putting forth a few observations and opinions on what has been seen, combined with statements from coaches and players.
All of the latter, or course, are just as heavily veiled as the curtains around the practice surfaces, so take those with a grain of salt.
Quarterback battle: As soon as J.T. Daniels confirmed WVU as his transfer destination, 99.9% of Mountaineer Nation wrote him in as the starting quarterback. In ink.
Those few of us who are cautious about jumping the gun agreed that he was the likely starter, but Brown has not yet named him, or anyone else, as such.
So, either 1) Brown is trying to keep all the QBs engaged and working, perhaps with the hope that they won’t soon clog the transfer portal, or 2) there really is still a competition for the top slot.
Working against that first option is the fact that entering the transfer portal is as easy as traversing the drive through lanes at Chick-fil-A.
QBs that don’t win jobs, or are further down the depth chart, are still at risk to leave. Delaying the naming of a starter isn’t going to change that.
In practices open for viewing, the competition has been fairly close between Daniels, Goose Crowder and Garrett Greene. Crowder might be a smidge ahead in throwing consistency and accuracy, but it’s not like that’s a huge gap.
Greene still gives the running option, and Daniels won’t be thrown by any sort of coverage or rush that he hasn’t seen before.
If the battle is truly that close, then another interesting competition develops. Who is No. 2? Green, for the change-up factor?
And will Brown remove the mystery prior to the game? There’s no advantage to WVU by doing so, and fans need to understand that.
Special teamers: The focus on special teams evaluation always trends toward the specialists and returners, but just as important are those manning the other eight or nine positions on the squad.
Of particular interest are those on the kickoff coverage team, which was 79th out of 130 teams a year ago. It allowed 21.7 yards per return — not awful — but it did yield a TD runback, and with questions still abounding about the ability to produce touchbacks, it’s an area that needs improvement.
The chief need? Bigger, quicker players with good avoidance skills.
It’s understandable that coaches want to reward players for their effort and consistent play with a spot on a special team, but get too many undersized or less-than-shifty defenders on the cover squads, and those few extra yards per return can add up.
Forty-eight teams allowed 20 or fewer yards per kickoff return last season, and only six of those gave up a TD.
That’s a good goal, and it might be more easily achieved with a plethora of safeties and linebackers who can fend off or avoid blocks to get downfield in more efficient position.
Right tackle: There have been approximately three billion words written about the need for better offensive line play, so we’re not going to kill any more electrons here.
Instead, zero in on the right tackle spot.
The feeling from here is that Ja’Quay Hubbard might have the slightest of edges over Brandon Yates at this spot, but the important factor is that play on the edges of the WVU line has to improve significantly.
If Yates has improved, as the coaches indicate, and Hubbard still gets the nod, that’s good from the overall perspective, as it will indicate that performance at the position is better. And if that does play out, how does Yates respond?
WVU desperately needs a tackle to pair with Jordan White on the interior line to provide backups for a break for the starters, or if one of them is struggling. Might there also be a third candidate for that role?
That could be asking too much at this point, but whoever takes the Hubbard-Yates battle must be dependable — especially if the Mountaineers go with a left-handed quarterback.
Offensive design: How different will West Virginia’s offense look in 2022? The hope is that the results, not necessarily the scheme and structure, will provide the greatest contrast to 2021, when scoring and moving the ball was a problem.
Two things that will drive the look of the offense, though, is the readiness of receivers behind the trio of Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather and Sam James, and the ability of freshman C.J. Donaldson to handle the hybrid role in the backfield with which he has turned a few heads during preseason camp.
The former is fairly simple. Are freshmen such as Jarel Williams and jucos like Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron prepared for substantial roles?
Are Preston Fox and Reese Smith poised to fulfill the praise given to them by WVU’s coaches? Or is there still trust to be developed at those positions?
WVU had hoped to have a pass-catching tight end ready to expand the offensive scheme, but with Mike O’Laughlin still on the sidelines for all contact work, it might be Donaldson, playing an H-Back role out of the backfield, who could fill that gap.
If so, he could combine with backup running backs to give West Virginia more two-back looks, with Brian Polendey helping to pave the way from a more traditional tight end set.
Making it even more difficult to discern is the fact that many of these offensive questions are interrelated. WVU has to have better pass protection to throw it more effectively, no matter how good the QBs might be.
It needs a leader to grab the reins behind center. Personnel groupings will depend on the number of players trusted to perform early on.
Those are the questions that have to emerge from the eclipse if the Mountaineers are to have a stellar season.