West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced the hiring of Andrew Jackson as a defensive assistant coach on Thursday. Official coaching designations will be announced at a later date.
Jackson served as the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion last season.
The hiring announcement comes one day after co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae announced he was leaving the WVU staff to become the cornerbacks coach at Georgia.
“I would like to welcome Andrew to the Mountaineer Football family,” Brown said in a release from the University. “He comes highly recommended and brings good defensive experience with him. He already has recruiting experience in areas within our footprint and has a track record for being an outstanding teacher.”
Prior to his one-year stay at ODU, Jackson spent time a season at James Madison as a defensive tackles coach, where the Dukes led the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense and were third in scoring defense. It was Jackson’s second straight season as part of a No. 1 total defense after spending a year on the defensive staff at Mississippi State in 2018.
He was a three-year starter and captain at Long Island University Post, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2011. Jackson has also had coaching stints at LIU Post, Stony Brook, Penn State and Fordham.
“Coach Brown is building a strong, family-oriented program at West Virginia, and I am excited to become a part of its upward climb,” Jackson said in the release. “The program has a rich tradition and history and the fan base is very passionate. I have a lot of respect for the people in this state, and I am excited to work with the players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”