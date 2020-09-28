Several of the players and coaching staff from Baylor’s 11-win campaign in 2019 may be gone, but when West Virginia coach Neal Brown watched film from the Bears’ 47-14 win over Kansas on Saturday, he saw a lot of the same things that led the team to success a year ago.
The Mountaineers will attempt to rebound from a 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State as they host Baylor at noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be on ABC. No fans will be permitted to attend.
“What [former] coach [Matt] Rhule did turning that around and what coach [Dave] Aranda continues to do … they’re a team that jumps out at you on film because they play with a toughness, they play with an edge and they play extremely hard,” Brown said during the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday. “I thought they had a really good outing in their first game.”
While eight of the 10 teams in the Big 12 were playing their second games on Saturday, Baylor – along with TCU – was making its debut after its scheduled non-conference game against Houston on Sept. 19 was cancelled due to COVID-19.
That postponed Aranda’s debut until Saturday. Aranda served as the defensive coordinator at national champion LSU a year ago and took over for Rhule this season after Rhule accepted the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has made life tough on coaches and players in the lead up to this season. But with a first-year coach taking over, perhaps Aranda’s squad was more equipped to deal with in-game adversity than most.
“Facing adversity was the thing I really wanted to see and we got some of that in the first quarter defensively particularly and offensively we were able to fight through some things,” Aranda said on Monday. “I thought as the game went on, we improved and played better.
“The adversity piece that we’ve been living in, really just as people for as about as long as I’ve known this team, so my motto going into it was taking the stuff how we deal with things off the field and let’s take it onto the grass when we’re on the field and we were able to see that on Saturday night, which was good to see.”
The adversity may have shown up, but it was short lived, as Baylor responded to an opening Kansas touchdown with 40 straight unanswered points to run away with the win.
The Bears scored two touchdowns on kick returns by Trestan Ebner that covered 100 and 83 yards.
That attention to detail on special teams is something that Aranda hopes will be the norm and will encompass the overall mentality of his squad. Aranda pointed out that senior starting running back John Lovett, who has run for 1,673 yards in his career, made a pivotal block on one of those returns. He said that starters playing on special teams are and will be common in Baylor’s program.
“We showed that film to the team of John Lovett’s effort,” Aranda said. “John gets a really good block on the perimeter and he leads the entire way. In terms of the Baylor ID and how we want to be known and how we wanted to be looked at, it was on full display there just effort-wise with John blocking for Ebner. That’s just one example, but there are others out there where we were able to have some of our starters do some really positive things on [special] teams.”
Offensively, the Bears are led by one of the most experienced signal callers in the league with senior Charlie Brewer attempting to become the first player in program history to lead Baylor in passing yards for four seasons. Brewer has thrown for 7,884 yards, 52 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while adding another 908 yards and 18 scores on the ground in his career thus far.
But more impressively than that, at least to Brown, is that Brewer has been the leader on offense for a team that was 1-11 three seasons ago, yet has gone 18-9 since.
“He’s a winner,” Brown said. “He comes from a winning family – his grandad was a winner, dad was a winner, brother was a winner – it’s bred into him. That’s as high a compliment as I can give for Charlie.”