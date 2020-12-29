West Virginia co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley had one simple sentence of advice for his players ahead of their matchup with Army in the Liberty Bowl Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Make sure your ankles are taped,” Lesley said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday.
Between the cut blocks thrown on a play-by-play basis by the Black Knights and the sharp, misdirection handoffs and pitches in the backfield, requiring defenders to change direction on a dime, Army’s triple-option attack will certainly put plenty of stress on an opponent’s lower legs, as well as the opponent’s defense as a whole.
That’s the challenge — and it’s a large one — awaiting Lesley and fellow co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae as the two try to formulate a defensive game plan against Army’s rarely seen offensive attack. And all of that on just 10 days notice.
“I don’t know that you can simulate it to be honest with you,” Lesley said. “It’s a totally different offense in every aspect — how they block, the blocking schemes, the motions, the shifts — than what you ever see in 12 ball games. So, can you simulate that in 10 days? Probably not.”
Former Spring Valley standout Graeson Malashevich is running the scout-team offense and WVU’s defensive front is being prepped to face linemen who will be diving at their legs throughout the game.
But more than the X’s and O’s, Army not only runs its system but obviously does it well, entering with a 9-2 record and as the owner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with wins over Navy and Air Force to end the regular season.
A total of 22 players have carried the ball for the Black Knights this season. That includes 10 players that have found the end zone on the ground.
Sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler leads the team with 502 rushing yards in six games, but six other players have rushed for at least 238 yards in Army’s balanced attack, with Jakobi Buchanan (474 yards, six touchdowns), Tyrell Robinson (424 yards), Christian Anderson (401 yards, four touchdowns), Anthony Adkins (276 yards, four touchdowns), Sandon McCoy (250 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Jemel Jones (238 yards, three touchdowns) all contributing significantly as well.
All told, Army is fourth in the country in rushing (281.3 yards per game) and last in nearly all passing statistics while averaging just over six throws per game.
With all the blocking schemes, misdirection and the horde of backs the Black Knights will throw at an opposing defense, Lesley said it comes down to discipline and fundamentals more than anything else.
“There’s 11 gaps on the football field and if they change [the amount of players on the field] to 12 you let me know, because I could use 12 against this offense, but when we kick off Thursday it will be 11,” Lesley said. “So, 11 gaps, 11 guys have to fit in their gap and play with the correct leverage, and when it seems complicated when you’re looking at it, if I tell you, ‘You have this,’ you have this and this week in practice you go to that and you stop and you stay there and don’t move.”
It’s that balance that may be the most important thing for the Mountaineers to find in any aspect of the game. Against the majority of teams, creating penetration and being aggressive are two pivotal points of any defense. But within its scheme, Army can use that against an opponent as well with quick-hit fullback runs and well-timed counter plays taking advantage of the holes left by defenders too far up the field.
So how does a defense establish that balance? That’s the Rubik’s Cube Lesley and Addae are trying to line up.
“I’m not sure, that is the riddle that we’re trying to solve literally as we speak,” Addae said. “But it is about the passive-aggressiveness of it all. I think you play passively until you can diagnose where the ball is, and then that’s where the aggressive piece comes in where now, it’s time to go make a play.
“But you can’t just say, ‘OK, I’m going balls to the wall, I’m going to get it.’ That’s not the case here. There’s got to be a rhyme and a reason to what you’re doing.”
Matchups and stylistic clashes tend to make bowl games entertaining, and it’s hard to imagine a sharper contrast than this one. For Lesley and Addae, who have piloted a defensive staff through a Big 12 schedule against spread and tempo offenses, perhaps this represents the stiffest challenge to date. And it’s one that the pair, who have the Mountaineers ranked fifth in the country in total defense, is looking forward to.
“I’ve always thought coaching against this offense makes you a better coach,” Lesley said. “It’s the foundation of it. It’s the roots of it. You get a picture of how they approach it, and it’s a respect thing more than anything.”