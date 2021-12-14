Continuing the flurry of commitments in the run-up to the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, West Virginia has received another verbal from the aptly named Asani Redwood.
A strongly built edge rusher who figures to begin his career as a defensive end, Redwood has a great base of physical strength upon which to build. He shows a very good takeoff for outside rushes from a 3-point stance, and also shows some power on bull rushes through contact.
Playing in a mobile and sifting defensive front, Redwood also flashes the ability to break contact and create pressure, but without question his chief attributes are his quickness and speed.
As a senior, Redwood was credited with an 116 tackles, including 71 solo stops and 19 sacks. Over his final two seasons at Collins Hill (Georgia) High School, he was credited with 170 tackles by MaxPreps, including 23.5 sacks and 115 solo stops in 27 games.
Despite the prodigious numbers, Redwood only recently received Power Five offers from Vanderbilt and West Virginia, but after getting the Mountaineer scholarship offer on an official visit on the weekend of Dec. 5, he chose West Virginia just one day ahead of the early signing period.
A first-team all-Gwinnett County selection, Redwood helped power an overwhelming defense to a perfect 15-0 mark and a state championship in Class 7A. Collins Hill’s margin of victory in each of its wins came by 15 or more points.
Redwood has one more game in his high school career. The team captain, who racked up 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the 24-8 title game over Milton last weekend, will lead the Eagles to Las Vegas to face Graham Kapowsin, Washington’s Class 4A champion, as part of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday at 4 p.m. That game will be televised by ESPN2.