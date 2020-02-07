A source has confirmed to the Gazette-Mail that West Virginia University outside linebackers coach Al Pogue will leave the Mountaineers to take a job on the coaching staff at Auburn University.
Jay Tate of the Rivals.com Auburn affiliate was the first to report the news that Pogue, 44, will take an unspecified job on head coach Gus Malzahn's coaching staff.
The Mobile, Alabama, native spent three seasons as an off the field administrator for Auburn starting in 2011. Pogue left the Tigers to take a job as the cornerbacks coach on Neal Brown's coaching staff at Troy, where he stayed for five seasons before joining Brown at West Virginia in 2019.
Pogue is the third member of Brown's inaugural staff to leave WVU this offseason. Receivers coach Xavier Dye took the same job at South Florida while special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler left the Mountaineers to become the new defensive coordinator at Old Dominion.
Brown has since hired Gerad Parker to be the new WVU receivers coach/offensive coordinator and Jeff Koons to take over for Seiler with the inside linebackers and special teams.