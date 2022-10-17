With the regular season at its halfway point, West Virginia's football team, at 3-3, hasn't put up quite the record it might have hoped for when looking forward at the start of the campaign, but the Mountaineers have improved in some areas that had to show growth from the previous year.
Here's a look at some of the play phases and personnel groups that were in the spotlight at the start of the season, how they have done so far, and what has to happen over the next six games in order to deem the season a successful one.
Quarterback: This one is easy to evaluate. JT Daniels has been very good and a clear upgrade from previous seasons. Despite some shaky protection at times, he's completing 63.7% of his passes, has thrown accurate deep balls, and has nine touchdowns against three interceptions.
Admittedly, he's had a couple of breaks with passes that should have been picked, but his completion percentage should also be better due to a number of drops. When he's right on target, West Virginia's offense shines.
Offensive line: The general narrative has been that WVU's blocking corps is much improved, and has solved its woes of the past few years. While there has been progress, there are still leaks in protection, as Daniels has been blasted with several big hits and forced to throw a fair number away. The run game has been good, ranking 35th nationally and producing at least 146 yards in every game except one.
Right tackle remains an internal battle, with Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates continuing to split time, while top backup Jordan White has played in only two games. Overall it has shown improvement, but it must be better still if the Mountaineers are to put together a strong finish.
Tight ends: One of a couple of areas that have been smashed by injuries, thus earning an incomplete grade. Mike O'Laughlin has now suffered three season-ending injuries at WVU, the latest a knee ligament tear against Texas. That has squelched much of the plan to get tight ends more involved in the passing offense.
Brian Polendey and Treylan Davis aren't the pass-catchers O'Laughlin is, and oddly enough, the emergence of CJ Donaldson as a running back removed potential help at this position, where he was originally slotted. The best to hope for is more consistent blocking over the second half, with the occasional pass thrown in to keep the defense honest.
Secondary: The rebuild here was the biggest question mark for the defense, and WVU appeared to have done a good job with a mix of transfers and freshman signees. That mix, however, hasn't blended as well as hoped, and injuries have also been a massive contributor to the lack of cohesion seen on the back end against the pass.
The absence of Charles Woods, who was knocked out in the first half of the Pitt game, looms over all. WVU built a fair amount of its coverage philosophy on his presence and ability to lock down receivers, and his absence has been a huge factor ever since. He could return for the Texas Tech game, which would be a massive boost.
WVU looked for more play of the kind that Woods, a transfer from FCS Illinois State, had provided, but the group of Rashad Ajayi, Wesley McCormick, Hershey McLaurin, Marcis Floyd and Jaylon Shelton have also had injury issues that knocked them out of parts of games and adjustment hiccups that have led to breakdowns in coverage. That in-and-out status has also hurt on the practice field and prevented the development of higher levels of communication and synergy. Incoming freshmen and newcomers, while showing athletic talent, are still on the front side of the learning curve that leads to consistent play.
Add this all up and it's not hard to figure out why the Mountaineers have struggled against the pass. There's not an immediate fix, not any magic coverage schemes that are going to help. Every practice rep and every film study minute are going to be critical for this group to find the six or seven players it can count on in the second half of the season. Woods' potential return will be a big part of that.
Kick returns: WVU was 24th in the nation in kickoff returns last year, averaging 24.9 yards per try, but the punt return game was negligible, tallying only 3.11 yards per return. This has gone mostly the wrong way, with the kickoff return unit averaging just 18 yards per runback this year, while the punt return team has muffed three catches, one resulting in a huge turnover against Kansas that led to a Jayhawk touchdown. WVU has doubled last year's punt return average to 6.6 yards, but that's still only 80th nationally.
Return numbers continue to drop due to tactics in the kickoff game that force fair catches, while the skills of Australian imports have turned punting into a game of angles and bounces that make catching the ball on the fly more difficult. Still, 42 teams are averaging 10 or more yards per punt return, and WVU remains solidly in arrears of that number.
WVU has switched personnel at all of its return spots -- perhaps a look at those blocking might be in order. It needs to create a big play or three on returns in the second half of the season, and eliminate the bobbles.
Looking ahead: Last year, the Mountaineers fashioned a 4-2 record over the second half of the regular season to squeak into bowl eligibility. This year, it needs a 3-3 record to do the same, but that's going to be more difficult, as the back end of the slate is much tougher than it was in 2021.
TCU, Kansas State and Oklahoma State will all be decisive favorites over the Mountaineers, and Oklahoma, despite its recent woes, is a totally different team with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Texas Tech and Iowa State appear to be the best chances for wins, but both are on the road.
It's also fair to ask if a 6-6 mark and bare bowl eligibility, or even a 7-5 record, is an acceptable level of improvement, but much of that depends on how West Virginia plays over the second half of the season in addition to the win-loss results. That's an evaluation that will wait until the end of the year, but there's no question that WVU must play more consistently over the remainder of the year to get there.