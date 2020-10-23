West Virginia is back up to 16 commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class after securing a pledge Friday afternoon from athlete Aubrey Burks of Auburndale, Florida.
The 247Sports three-star prospect chose the Mountaineers over offers from Kansas State, Pittsburgh and others.
Burks originally committed to Indiana in June and stuck with the Big Ten program for most of the summer. At the same time, though, he was still taking virtual visits to several schools. That included one to West Virginia, where he spoke with head coach Neal Brown, strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph, secondary coach Jahmile Addae and others. He lines up as an outside linebacker in high school but is being recruited as more of a spear safety — similar to WVU’s Tykee Smith — at the college level.
As a junior, Burks recorded 63 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Through three games in his senior season, he has 18 tackles and five forced fumbles.
Burks’ lead recruiters were Addae and Chad Scott. He received a three-star, 0.8593-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 63 safety.
His commitment moves the Mountaineers from No. 37 to No. 35 in the 247Sports Team Rankings, jumping Kentucky and Virginia.