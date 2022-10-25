Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CJD TD
Buy Now

West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson sprints down the sideline on his way to an 82-yard touchdown against Towson in Morgantown. Donaldson is expected to get his first start Saturday against TCU.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Certainly Saturday’s 48-10 drubbing at the hands of Texas Tech was disappointing for the West Virginia University football team, but its coach, Neal Brown, said his squad has no choice but put last week’s frustration behind it and turn its attention to the next opponent, No. 7 TCU (7-0).

The Mountaineers (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big 12) host the No. 7 Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) at noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.