Tight end Brian Polendey, who transferred to WVU from Colorado State, runs with the ball after making a catch in a spring practice.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — It has been 11 years since West Virginia and Pitt have squared off in the Backyard Brawl, one of the nation’s most bitter football rivalries.

It is a series of games between schools just 80 miles apart geographically but from different worlds when it comes to a rivalry that has been spiced with great plays, incredible comebacks, fantastic finishes and moments filled with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, depending upon which side of the outcome your rooting interests have taken you.