Wren Baker introductory news conference
Wren Baker speaks Monday after being introduced as West Virginia University’s new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at the Milan Puskar Center in Morgantown.

 JARED MacDONALD | HD Media

MORGANTOWN — Wren Baker joked at his introductory news conference Monday at the Milan Puskar Center that his recent meeting with Neal Brown was better than the first time the two shook hands.

Their initial meeting came on Dec. 16, 2017, when the then-Troy head coach beat North Texas — where Baker was working as athletic director — 50-30 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

