MORGANTOWN — Wren Baker joked at his introductory news conference Monday at the Milan Puskar Center that his recent meeting with Neal Brown was better than the first time the two shook hands.
Their initial meeting came on Dec. 16, 2017, when the then-Troy head coach beat North Texas — where Baker was working as athletic director — 50-30 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Baker last week was hired as West Virginia University’s new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics and will work with head coach Brown to try to turn around a struggling football program.
“I look forward to getting here and working with coach Brown and doing a thorough assessment of the program so we can determine, ‘Hey, what do we need? Where are our gaps? What hurdles can I eliminate? What resources do we need to go and procure?’ Because the football program’s obviously important to the university and to the state,” Baker said. “Coach Brown knows that. He wants to give WVU and the state of West Virginia the kind of program that all fans will be proud of.
“I’m excited to join him, lock arms with him, get in the trenches with him and figure out what we need to do to eliminate hurdles for him and provide resources for him.”
Questions surrounded Brown’s future after the Mountaineers finished 2022 with a 5-7 record, but hours after Baker’s hiring was announced last Wednesday, Rob Alsop, WVU vice president for strategic initiatives and interim athletic director, released a statement that it was “clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.”
WVU closed the regular season with a win over Oklahoma, a loss to eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State and a win at Oklahoma State. Brown is 22-25 through four seasons, with the only winning season during his tenure coming in 2020 when WVU went 6-4.
Brown received a contract extension in 2021 that is effective through the 2026 season. It includes a buyout that would owe him 100% of his remaining total salary if he is terminated before Dec. 31, 2024.
The buyout was $20.2 million at the start of 2022 and drops to $16.7 million in 2023 and $12.7 million in 2024 — at that point, however, the buyout decreases to 85% of the remaining salary.
Brown earned $3.15 million in 2021 in the first year of the extension, and the pay increased to $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $4.1 million in 2024, $4.2 million in 2025 and $4.4 million in 2026.
In Alsop’s statement, he said he and WVU President Gordon Gee discussed retaining Brown, and added that discussions were held with Brown and Baker about the next steps for the program.
At Baker’s introductory news conference, Gee gave several reasons for keeping Brown, including going 5-7 against a challenging schedule that included Power Five games against Pitt and Kansas to start the season — he said the record against the competition the Mountaineers faced is “something that obviously I take a lot of pride in.”
Gee said others in college athletics spoke highly of Brown, and added those they interviewed for the athletic director position wanted to try to work with Brown to create a positive result.
“We’re grateful to have Neal here,” Gee said. “One of the things I want to say about coach Brown in addition to everything else is that few people have connected more clearly with West Virginia and with West Virginians than has Neal Brown. He came in and embraced us and this is a moment in which we’re going to embrace each other now.”
In addition to his experience as a college athletics administrator, Baker worked as a graduate assistant and operations assistant with the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program, and during his time there under Eddie Sutton, the Cowboys went 102-30 with four NCAA Tournament appearances, a Final Four berth in 2004 and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2005.
Baker also worked as the first athletic director at Rogers State from 2006-11, and was the school’s first men’s basketball coach. He went 20-11 in that season, before relinquishing his duties to focus on his role as athletic director.
“I think having coached — there’s not very many ADs left that’s had any kind of coaching experience,” Baker said. “I think that helps me.”
West Virginia is scheduled to start the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State, before games Sept. 9 against Duquesne and Sept. 16 against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“I look forward to getting in and really working with coach Brown and learning everything I can about the football program,” Baker said. “I’m confident we can, together, figure out where we need to go.”
OPEN WINDOW: The first window for transfer portal entries opened Monday and will close Jan. 18, 2023. The Division I early signing period for football is also approaching, with the start on Dec. 21. WVU currently has 20 commitments for the 2023 class.