When asked to describe what a bandit should be within the schematics of West Virginia’s defense, redshirt sophomore Jared Bartlett gave quite an extensive answer.
“I would say the perfect bandit is someone who can rush and affect the quarterback, someone who can drop back and affect the pass game, someone who can fit the run, someone who can set the edge or fit inside on run gaps,” Bartlett said during a media session on Wednesday. “It’s like a mixture between [a defensive] end, an inside linebacker and a nickel[back].”
Sort of sounds like an all-around defensive player, doesn’t it?
“That’s what a bandit is,” Bartlett insisted.
That’s quite a list of expectations, but it’s a list to which Bartlett holds himself as the Mountaineers prepare for their first preseason scrimmage on Thursday.
Bartlett has certainly shown flashes in his three seasons. He was the Big 12 defensive player of the week after a three-sack performance in a win over Virginia Tech last year. He has 59 tackles and seven sacks to his credit for his career.
But the bandit -- a hybrid position between a linebacker and a defensive lineman -- should be a difference-maker in all facets of the defense, as Bartlett said. The quest for consistency has been his biggest quest this offseason.
“The way I’ve been practicing lately is taking it day by day,” Bartlett said. “Once you establish consistency and continue to play at a high level, good things happen, so that’s my mindset right now.”
Though both figure to see plenty of game time, Bartlett is being pushed by sophomore Lanell Carr, a 6-foot-1, 245-pounder heralded by WVU coaches for his natural pass-rushing ability. So far, Bartlett said the competition has only helped both players.
“Lanell has come pretty far, I can tell you,” Bartlett said. “I’ve actually learned a few things from Lanell as far as hand placement, how to use my hands more, and he’s learned things from me like good get-off, good speed ... the intangibles we didn’t have, we’ve used to help each other get better.”
The two are part of a defensive front that, along with the Mountaineer offensive line, is the most experienced unit on the team. But it’s certainly not that way elsewhere as transfers and youngsters at linebacker and in the defensive backfield are vying for starting spots and playing time.
Yet, from the start of the spring and despite significant losses and inexperience, head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley have stressed that no fall-off on the defensive side should be expected. Both have also praised the group for its speed and athleticism, things that Bartlett said have stood out to him so far in camp.
“I would say this is definitely one of the most fun defenses I’ve been a part of,” Bartlett said. “Everyone is explosive, everyone is fast, everyone is hungry ... it’s really exciting. It’s just fun to wake up every morning and go out there, practice with them and get better.
“Speed sideline to sideline and the gaps. You’ve got [transfer linebacker] Lee Kpogba, you’ve got [senior defensive lineman] Dante Stills, [senior lineman] Taijh [Alston], [linebacker] Lance [Dixon] -- we’re all very fast guys and very explosive guys in the front seven. So, I’m excited to see how that plays out this year.”
Confidence is still running high on the Mountaineer defense. Bartlett said for him, that’s come with a bigger belief in himself.
“I would say extremely high,” Bartlett said. “This will be my fourth year on this defense and my experience has really set in. I’m learning what moves to do with certain sets, how to really put forth my talent toward the scheme and maneuver that to make myself more productive."
By Bartlett's own description, he and Carr have a laundry list of responsibilities, and yet Bartlett would have it no other way. He’s also not shy about stating which one is his favorite.
“I love it,” Bartlett said of playing bandit. “It’s fun sacking the quarterback.”