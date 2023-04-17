Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) looks to pass during a Big 12 basketball game against Iowa State on Feb. 27 in Ames, Iowa. Bell is taking part in WVU football spring practice.

 Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown went into Jimmy Bell Jr.’s trial run on the football field with no expectations, but West Virginia’s coach has been impressed with the basketball player’s improvements in a short period of time.

Bell, a starting forward for the Mountaineers on the basketball court last season, has been working out with the football team the last few weeks and will continue to do so through Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.