MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown went into Jimmy Bell Jr.’s trial run on the football field with no expectations, but West Virginia’s coach has been impressed with the basketball player’s improvements in a short period of time.
Bell, a starting forward for the Mountaineers on the basketball court last season, has been working out with the football team the last few weeks and will continue to do so through Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“What I do like about him is he’s extremely coachable and Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] said he was and he definitely is,” Brown said Saturday. “He’s extremely coachable. He works hard. I think he’s had an open mind on this. I went into it with zero expectations. What I told him is, ‘Hey, let’s teach you.’”
Brown said Bell did only fundamental work and some football conditioning for the first two weeks with the football team. He started actually practicing last Tuesday, and did so again Thursday and Saturday. WVU has practices scheduled this week on Tuesday and Thursday before closing the spring session with Saturday’s scrimmage, and Bell is expected to participate in those.
After that, Brown and Bell will decide if it’s something that will work out.
But so far, the coach has been happy with improvements the basketball player has shown.
“I just try to keep expectations in reason. It’s a really tough transition, but he’s attacked it,” Brown said. “He went today probably — I don’t have it in front of me — but I’m betting he went probably 25 plays live within the 11-on-11 period and did some pass protection and some inside drills as well, and he’s getting better. You can see considerable growth since Tuesday.”
For Bell, it’s his first time playing football since he was a junior in high school.
The 6-foot-10, 285-pound Saginaw, Michigan, native started all 34 games in the 2022-23 basketball season for the 19-15 Mountaineers. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.9% from the field.
Bell was one of six players recognized on WVU’s senior day, and one of three that could potentially return with an extra year of eligibility — Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell have both announced they will be back, while Bell’s future is still up in the air.
He came to WVU from Moberly Area Community College, where he spent the 2021-22 season, and started his college basketball career with two years at Saint Louis.
“I always had a love for both sports growing up,” Bell said during a news conference during the 2022-23 basketball season. “I just more so chose football because I was bigger, and then basketball because I was getting taller than everybody. It was kind of 50-50 for me.”
Bell played both basketball and football at Arthur Hill High in Saginaw, but he said in the news conference that he focused on basketball after his coach got fired. He had started receiving interest from colleges — his first offer came from UNLV, he said — and decided to attend Bella Vista Prep in Arizona for basketball. Bell said he played left tackle during his football days.
“He’s played football, so this isn’t like rolling out there and playing football for the first time,” Brown said. “He’s played football. It’s been since ’16 or ’17 the last time he played. He played as a junior in high school. It was the last year he played. He got recruited some. He’s also about 60 pounds heavier. When he went to prep school out in Arizona, they didn’t have football and he just played basketball and he’s been playing since.”
Brown said he and Huggins discussed the possibility of Bell joining the football team at the end of March, and they decided to give it a go.
Bell would be used as an offensive lineman or tight end, Brown said, and the coach added that there are some similarities between the two sports that have helped with the transition.
“The thing that Jimmy has that are natural is — and I think there is some crossover between what he’s asked to do in basketball and playing offensive line and playing some tight end — pass pro[tection],” Brown said. “When people started playing the pick-and-roll game and he had to guard the guy out on the perimeter, it’s not too much different than pass proing. You’ve got to keep the smaller guy in front of you. There’s some crossover.
“Obviously the biggest difference is we can use our hands in this game. [Offensive line] coach [Matt] Moore, I’ve heard him say it multiple times this week, ‘Hey, you’re not fouling out. There ain’t no foul-outs in this game.’ Just him getting used to punching and the importance of ball get-off.”
Brown says it’s not his first time in this situation. When he was the offensive coordinator at Troy, he had a player try to make the transition from basketball to football, although he declined to name the player.
“This one looks better,” Brown said. “I’ll say that.”