Baylor Iowa St FootballSiaki Ika

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) reacts after a defensive stop against Iowa State on Sept. 24 in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia was dominated by Baylor in last year's 45-20 loss to the Bears in Waco, Texas, and Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown knows his team can't lose the matchups on the offensive and defensive lines as it did in 2021 and have any hope to stay in the game with the Bears, who are ranked No. 23 in this week's coaches poll and sit two spots out of the Top 25 in the AP version heading into Thursday's game at 7 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium, airing on FS1.

Brown noted that WVU's poor play in that game has stuck in his memory from last season, and although he didn't spend a lot of time looking at game film from that contest due to the changed personnel and play styles of both teams, he has some key items in which West Virginia must perform better Thursday.