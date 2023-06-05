Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia cornerback Aaron Beasley and former coach Jim Carlen made the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

The list, which was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday, includes 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.