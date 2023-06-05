MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia cornerback Aaron Beasley and former coach Jim Carlen made the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.
The list, which was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday, includes 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a news release.
"The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."
Beasley was a consensus All-American in 1995 after leading the nation with 10 interceptions in 1994. He was twice an All-Big East first-team selection, and helped WVU to an undefeated regular season and Big East title in 1993 as a sophomore. He finished with 19 career interceptions for 367 yards, which ranks second in program history. He had 38 career pass breakups, which is also second. He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Beasley had a nine-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.
Carlen coached at WVU from 1966-69, and overall coached 16 seasons of college football with the Mountaineers, Texas Tech and South Carolina. He finished with a 25-13-1 record at WVU with three winning seasons in his four years, including a 10-win campaign in his final year when WVU beat South Carolina in the Peach Bowl and finished nationally ranked.
Carlen was 107-69-6 with 13 winning seasons and eight bowl appearances in his career. He died July 22, 2012, at age 79.
The ballot was emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be submitted to the NFF's Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The Honors Court includes a pool consisting of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.
The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will be made in early 2024. The class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.