Western Kentucky University defensive back Beanie Bishop prepares for a kickoff return during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Western Kentucky University defensive back Beanie Bishop prepares for a kickoff return during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
AP photo
Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) shoves a Penn State wide receiver out of bounds during a college football game in 2022, in State College, Pa. Bishop has announced his transfer to WVU.
MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown has long been familiar with Beanie Bishop, as they both hail from areas near each other in Kentucky.
Brown, West Virginia’s fifth-year coach, was born in Bishop’s hometown of Louisville, grew up in nearby Bardstown and later moved to Danville, where he was an all-state wide receiver at Boyle County High, less than a two-hour drive from where the defensive back prepped at Pleasure Ridge Park High.
Now, the two will finally get to work together.
Bishop signed with the Mountaineers following the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium and adds experience to a secondary hoping to be much improved in 2023, as well as on special teams as a returner.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound DB was considered a two-star prospect out of PRP. He started his collegiate career at Western Kentucky, where he played in 36 games over four seasons.
Bishop was productive during his career with the Hilltoppers, but exploded over his final month in Bowling Green and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors, as well as honorable mention accolades as a returner within the Group of Five conference.
During the 2021 season -- his final with WKU -- he had 43 tackles, with 6.5 for loss, as well as four pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
His November that season started with a two-interception game -- which included a 43-yard pick-six -- in a 48-21 rout of “100 Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee. He followed with a three-tackle, one-forced-fumble performance in a 42-21 win over Rice, a seven-tackle -- including three for loss -- and one-interception game in a 51-17 win over Florida Atlantic and a six-tackle night in a 53-21 beatdown of “Moonshine Throwdown” foe Marshall that catapulted the Hilltoppers to the C-USA championship game.
Bishop also had 676 yards on 28 kickoff returns during the season -- an average of 24.1 yards.
“He’s from Louisville, so I knew him coming out just from being from the area,” Brown said in a late-June interview with HD Media. “Really productive player at PRP, multiple-sport athlete. Went to Western and was really productive his last year, made a bunch of splash plays as a kickoff returner, and he’s somebody we tried to get a year ago, but he went in the portal really late and he only took one visit to Minnesota.”
He jumped up to the Power Five ranks in 2022 with his transfer to Minnesota, where he played in 13 games and had 29 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
He again entered the transfer portal following the season, and ended up committing to WVU shortly before the April 22 spring game.
“He went [to Minnesota] and played,” Brown said. “He was kind of their third DB. He never got a chance to kickoff return, but played, and when he came available again, we needed a corner. We wanted somebody that was older and we also needed somebody -- we took Ja’Shon Poke to help us in the kickoff return game -- and Beanie has done both kickoff returning and punt returning, so we think he can help us, not only at corner, but he can help us in both return games as well.”
Between the corner and safety positions, the Mountaineers return players like Malachi Ruffin, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Jacolby Spells, Aubrey Burks and Marcis Floyd, who saw significant action last fall, and also brought in safety Keyshawn Cobb from Buffalo and cornerback Montre Miller from Kent State for the spring. They’ve announced the addition of Georgia Southern transfer defensive back Anthony Wilson in recent weeks.