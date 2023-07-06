Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown has long been familiar with Beanie Bishop, as they both hail from areas near each other in Kentucky.

Brown, West Virginia’s fifth-year coach, was born in Bishop’s hometown of Louisville, grew up in nearby Bardstown and later moved to Danville, where he was an all-state wide receiver at Boyle County High, less than a two-hour drive from where the defensive back prepped at Pleasure Ridge Park High.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags