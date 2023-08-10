Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Despite his late arrival to Morgantown, Beanie Bishop emerged as a leader in West Virginia’s cornerbacks crew less than a week into fall camp.

Bishop arrived in Morgantown during the summer, but joins the Mountaineers with plenty of college experience after previously playing at Western Kentucky and Minnesota.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.