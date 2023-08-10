MORGANTOWN -- Despite his late arrival to Morgantown, Beanie Bishop emerged as a leader in West Virginia’s cornerbacks crew less than a week into fall camp.
Bishop arrived in Morgantown during the summer, but joins the Mountaineers with plenty of college experience after previously playing at Western Kentucky and Minnesota.
“Just from a leadership standpoint, he’s an alpha," WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown said. "He’s the alpha in the room. He’s already taken on the leadership role in the room.
“For only being here two months, you wouldn’t think that would be the case, but his personality is a leadership, alpha personality. He’s done a great job as well.”
WVU coach Neal Brown has been familiar with Bishop for a long time since both are from Kentucky. Brown grew up in Boyle County and Bishop around Louisville, where he attended Pleasure Ridge Park High.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound redshirt senior spent his first four years of college football at Western Kentucky, where he played in 36 career games and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection his final season. He had 76 tackles, with 8.5 for loss, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble during his Hilltopper career, with several of those splash plays coming in the final month and a half he was in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He parlayed a strong career in the Group of Five ranks to an opportunity at the Power Five level. WVU was interested, but he entered the transfer portal late and took only one visit before deciding on Minnesota. Bishop saw action in 13 games with the Golden Gophers. He recorded 29 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
“Making plays is sometimes contagious,” ShaDon Brown said. “I think when you start to make a few plays, it gives you confidence and a lot of times it’s kind of like a guy in basketball, you say, ‘Man, he’s on fire.’ It’s very similar. You get that confidence to go make plays, and you don’t play with a caution. You play with a reckless abandon, and that allows you to make more plays.
“I think Beanie transferred from Western Kentucky to Minnesota, and he got a different role in their scheme, and then him transferring here, he’s got multiple roles in this scheme. He’s allowed to play free, and I know he’s going to make some mistakes because it’s a new defense, but he’s the kind of guy that he can make a mistake, because he takes ownership and shakes it off and moves on to the next play, which is positive.”
WVU went through the offseason knowing it needed to get better defensively as a whole, and the secondary was one major area of concern.
Returners like Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Jacolby Spells and Malachi Ruffin were thrown into the fire last season at cornerback and are expected to be major contributors this season with experience under their belts, and the Mountaineers also brought in veteran cornerback Montre Miller from Kent State early in the offseason, so he was at WVU through the spring.
The Mountaineers still had roster spots to fill late in the spring, and secondary depth was a focus. They wanted experience, and Bishop fit that role, plus he has the ability to play inside and out. The experience he brings playing for four seasons with the Hilltoppers -- including for two different defensive coordinators in Clayton White and Maurice Crum -- and another at Minnesota have helped the late transition, according to WVU’s staff.
“Beanie Bishop, who’s really a sixth-year guy, his transition, because he’s played and he’s basically done this where you come in for a year -- he did that last year at Minnesota -- so he kind of understands, probably learned some lessons from that experience that he’s carrying forward here,” Neal Brown said.
While the staff couldn’t be sure if Bishop would be the leader in the position group they sought, Bishop -- who is also going to be competing to be one of the team’s primary kick returners after successfully doing it for the Hilltoppers -- has shown he has that potential through what he did during summer organized team activities and the opening portion of fall camp.
“It was imperative that we found a guy that could lead and had an alpha male mentality. I didn’t know that coming in, that Beanie would be that this quick,” ShaDon Brown said. “I knew he had those traits, characteristic traits about him, but he came in and he’s a guy that is going to hold people accountable, but he’s going to be accountable as well. If he makes a mistake, he’s going to own up to it and take ownership.
“As young people in today’s society, everybody wants to be everybody’s friend. It’s very difficult to correct somebody else that’s your buddy because you don’t want to feel like you’re demeaning them or making them look bad in front of others, and young people just struggle with that, and he doesn’t. He will hold people accountable, and again, he holds himself accountable and he’ll take ownership for any mistakes, which I really love. He’s been a pleasant surprise to have.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.