West Virginia University assistant football coach Blake Seiler is going to be a defensive coordinator again.
Seiler, who coached inside linebackers and special teams for the Mountaineers in Neal Brown's inaugural season, will become the new defensive coordinator at Old Dominion. FootballScoop.com was first to report the move.
Seiler was the former defensive coordinator at Kansas State, moving up the ladder of his alma mater from quality control coach and graduate assistant.
The Monarchs are starting fresh under new coach Ricky Rahne, the former offensive coordinator at Penn State. Rahne is a former Kansas State assistant.
Seiler is the second WVU assistant to depart the staff this offseason. Receivers coach Xavier Dye left to join the new coach Jeff Scott's staff at the University of South Florida. The Bulls have another WVU connection on that staff, hiring former star quarterback Pat White from Alcorn State as running backs coach.