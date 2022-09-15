Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kansas West Virginia sean Martin

WVU defensive lineman Sean Martin (91) makes a hit on Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. last Saturday night in Morgantown.

 AP photo

If there was a bright spot along the defensive front in West Virginia’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas last week, Mountaineer coaches say that Sean Martin was undoubtedly it.

The West Virginia defense recorded only three tackles for loss against the Jayhawks and Martin registered two of those. The Bluefield product also recorded a sack in a season-opening 38-31 loss at Pitt.

