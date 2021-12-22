MORGANTOWN -- College football coaches like many aspects of bowl games, and one of the underappreciated benefits is the opportunity to get in extra practices with the young, developmental players who saw little or no game action during the regular season.
While those in the two-deep prepare for the bowl game itself, those further down the depth chart will participate in valuable intrasquad scrimmages during the time leading up to West Virginia's game against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday in Phoenix.
There were seven first-year Mountaineers who did not redshirt this past season -- true freshman offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (who played in 11 games and started seven), true freshman wide receiver Kaden Prather (12 games, four starts), transfer cornerback Charles Woods (10 games, two starts), true freshman defensive tackle Edward Vesterinen (eight games, one start), true freshman safety Saint McLeod (seven games, two starts), true freshman running back Justin Johnson (seven games) and true freshman safety Aubrey Burks (six games).
While those seven newcomers saw action in more than four games, which is the limit to maintain redshirt status, 10 other first-year scholarship Mountaineers played in four games or fewer in 2021, and thus will not have this season count against them on their eligibility clocks -- true freshman quarterback Goose Crowder, second-year freshman safety Caleb Coleman, true freshman cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp, true freshman bandit Ja’Corey Hammett, true freshman safety Davis Mallinger, true freshman offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, true freshman tight end Treylan Davis, true freshman tight end Victor Wikstrom, true freshman defensive tackle Hammond Russell and true freshman defensive lineman Brayden Dudley.
WVU will not play any of those currently at the four-game limit in the bowl game, thus maintaining their redshirt, though a couple below that threshold could see some snaps against Minnesota.
The development of the young players is key in coach Neal Brown’s long-term strategy.
“It starts in the fall and really builds all the way through the bowl,” Brown said. “What we do during season, we scrimmage those [developmental] guys every Monday night -- that’s why we call it Monday Night Football. We usually do it once a week, though during the bye week we do it three times.
“Then from the middle point of the season on, we keep them an extra 10 or 15 minutes at the end of practice and work on fundamentals. The reason we do that is I think it’s important they get coached, and also it’s important for their mental health.
“They’re getting together with their coaches, working with them and they’re not just on the scout team all the time, they’re not just in the weight room. Most of those guys in our developmental group, they don’t go to position meetings because they use that time to lift weights. We trade out that.”
During the time from the end of the regular season to the bowl contest, Brown utilizes the practice time not only to install the game plan but also to further develop his younger players.
“During our bowl prep, we take seven to 10 days, depending how the calendar falls, and we play Monday Night Football, and we make it fun. We score it, and we have an award. We make it competitive, and it all adds up.
“I sell it by telling the guys that they are part of a developmental group, and they really get 12 weeks of an in-season program but then if you add all the time with Monday Night Football ... 12 times during the season, three times in the bye week and then the time they get during the bowl prep, it’s almost like getting another spring practice.”
All that work, even for players who have seen very little game action, adds up in pushing their development further forward.
“If you think about it, they get eight weeks in the summer, 12 weeks during the season and bowl prep,” noted Brown. “Then they have Monday Night Football and eventually spring practice.
“That’s a lot of work, and you can see them getting better. A guy like Hammond Russell, you can see him getting better. He’ll probably get some time in this bowl game, because he’s earned it and he has some time left [and still can retain his redshirt]. Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Davis Mallinger, those guys are getting better. Jairo [Faverus, a second-year freshman linebacker] is back to practicing. This is a really good time for him to get some reps, because he was out with an ACL injury. Offensively, Tomas Rimac has gotten a bunch of reps, and you can see him getting better. Justin Johnson, Goose Crowder, it was a really good time for them. You could see them all getting a lot better as we worked through the season with them.”