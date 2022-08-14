Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ryce Ford-Wheaton Rashad Ajayi Front

WVU’s Rashad Ajayi (4) defends against Bryce Ford-Wheaton during practice. Ajayi is wearing boxing gloves as a training aid to eliminate holding.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Football, being a sport that demands every sort of athletic skill and ability, requires the use of a great deal of gear to help its participants ready themselves for games.

In addition to the basics of helmets, shoulder pads and the like, practice fields are littered with items ranging from hydration equipment, to every size and shape of bag and tackling dummy, to blocking sleds, to hoops and cones, to ... boxing gloves and pads.