MORGANTOWN — Football, being a sport that demands every sort of athletic skill and ability, requires the use of a great deal of gear to help its participants ready themselves for games.
In addition to the basics of helmets, shoulder pads and the like, practice fields are littered with items ranging from hydration equipment, to every size and shape of bag and tackling dummy, to blocking sleds, to hoops and cones, to ... boxing gloves and pads.
Wait, what was that?
Spotted on West Virginia’s practice field recently, as the Mountaineers continue to work toward their Sept. 1 opener at Pitt, were several pairs of boxing gloves and strike pads, which are used in boxing and MMA by trainers, cornermen and sparring partners to provide hitting targets for pugilists.
There was no sign of Rocky or Rampage Jackson, however. WVU is using those gloves and hand pads as training tools of a different sort, putting them on their cornerbacks for selected practice periods to encourage them not to hold receivers with their hands, but instead concentrate on using their feet and body position to cover their opponents.
It’s admittedly odd to see those corners with their hands fully encased in the gloves or pads as they go one on one with their receiving counterparts, but the reasoning behind the drill is sound.
“I’m happy because that stops them from holding,” receiver Sam James admitted with a smile, illuminating the constant back and forth between pass catchers and defensive backs about whether a hold was committed or not. “But it’s beneficial for them, because it teaches them to move their feet first and not their hands.”
Early results, as one might imagine with this sort of drill, have been mixed, but the fact that it’s more difficult to cover is probably a good thing. With the theory of making practice more difficult than games, this sort of obstacle encourages proper technique while emphasizing concentration on development of the skill.
Just like a defensive shuffle drill in basketball, where players are asked to stay in front of dribblers while holding their hands behind their backs or while gripping a towel around their neck, the football practice period with hands inhibited promotes balance, reactions and positioning while eliminating grappling right off the line. Without question, it makes it easier for the receivers to get open, but the judgment on the success of this tactic can’t be made solely on the number of catches the receivers make.
Are the corners moving better and not reaching or lunging with their hands extended at the snap? Is improved initial footwork evident? Like many new and different drills, the benefits have to be judged over a longer span. And, once the gloves come off, that feeling of freedom might also be of benefit to the defenders.
To this point, only the cornerbacks have drilled with the boxing gear, but that may change.
“Luckily, the safeties don’t have to do that. It’s just the corners,” cat safety Marcis Floyd observed. “The [corners] do complain about it, but it will help them out in the long run.”
If those benefits do pan out, it might not be a surprise to see Floyd and his mates don the boxing gear for a few periods in the future.