MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has had one quarterback, Sean Boyle, among its additions during this week’s early signing period.
The Mountaineers have no plans to add another player to the room this offseason.
WVU head coach Neal Brown said Wednesday at his signing day news conference the team is sticking with the quarterbacks it has, which includes Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.
“We’re going with these two guys we’ve got and then Sean will come in,” Brown said. “Garrett and Nicco, I think they both showed at the end of the year. We’ve done the portal thing, we’ve done the transfer thing. We’re in the mode that we’re going to develop the guys we have here. At this point in time, don’t anticipate taking a transfer quarterback.”
The Mountaineers brought in Georgia transfer JT Daniels last offseason and he started the teams first 10 games with a 3-6 record in the first nine. He threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns on 200-of-327 passing with nine interceptions before being replaced by Greene in the team’s win over Oklahoma. Daniels has entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season and plans to transfer to Rice — his fourth school — according to multiple reports.
Greene, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore, came in and threw for 138 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-22 passing and added 120 yards and two scores on 14 rushing attempts in the 23-20 victory over the Sooners on Nov. 12.
Greene started WVU’s final two games against Kansas State and at Oklahoma State as well. He finished the year with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 43-of-78 passing with three picks, as well as 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts.
Marchiol, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound freshman, saw limited action in two games earlier in the season, and came in during the Oklahoma State regular-season finale with 29 yards on 2-of-9 passing and 32 yards on six rushing attempts. He finished the year with 61 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-13 passing with no interceptions.
“Garrett, I think he’s shown a lot of growth. He played well. He wins the Oklahoma game, starts the Oklahoma State game. Nicco comes in at the end of the Oklahoma State game. Really pleased with his development over the last 12 months,” Brown said. “It’ll be those two guys competing for the starting job in the spring and then Sean will obviously join in. We’ve got some walk-ons. Jake Robinson’s a good player.
“No. We will not add one. We don’t have that intention.”
Boyle is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound three-star prospect out of Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina. He’s a pro-style quarterback who was the Southwestern 4A Conference Player of the Year this fall, and helped his team to state titles as a freshman and sophomore. He threw for 1,941 yards and 21 touchdowns on 112-of-164 passing and had 218 yards rushing this season, and Brown believes he’s still got plenty of potential left.
“I think he’s a guy that flew under the radar that has a chance to grow. We saw him live multiple times,” Brown said. “Neat fact for him — his mom, Michelle, is a Morgantown native, a graduate of Morgantown High School and a WVU grad. Even though he’s from Charlotte, really grew up a West Virginia fan. Two-time state champion. Played in kind of a wing-T offense, so I think his best football is yet to come.”
Boyle will be one of WVU’s eight January enrollees for its 2023 class, which features 17 other players.