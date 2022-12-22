Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has had one quarterback, Sean Boyle, among its additions during this week’s early signing period.

The Mountaineers have no plans to add another player to the room this offseason.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags