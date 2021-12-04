Narrowing down bowl possibilities for West Virginia is an exercise in elimination at this point, with some of the higher-tier possibilities out of reach and a small group of conference mates in similar positions competing with WVU for spots.
Bowl selections will be announced on Sunday.
The final placements will also be dependent on the outcome of the Big 12 championship game and the resulting College Football Playoff selections and remaining New Year’s Six picks, which always have a domino effect on the final bowl placements.
Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday. OSU is No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings, likely eliminating the Cowboys from the four-team playoff. Baylor, No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings, is unlikely to climb into the playoff and will probably play in the Sugar Bowl, which is the Big 12’s contracted game at that level. Oklahoma State is in the running for another spot in either another New Year’s Six game, or lower into the the mix of the rest of the bowl games.
For our purposes here, we’re going to assume that both Oklahoma State and Baylor make it into the New Year’s Six in one way or another. That would leave five bowl-eligible Big 12 teams for the following bowls, which pick in the listed order, but which are not bound to pick by the order of finish of the teams in the standings: Valero Alamo, Cheez-It, Texas, AutoZone Liberty, Guaranteed Rate and Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl.
Should the Big 12 only get one team in the New Year’s Six, then either the Armed Forces or First Responders Bowls will provide an additional landing spot for a Big 12 team.)
Oklahoma looks to be pretty much a lock for the Alamo Bowl, with Iowa State in a similar confident position with the Cheez-It Bowl, and while they could flip-flop, they are expected to be slotted in those higher-tier bowls.
That leaves West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech contending for the Texas, Liberty and Guaranteed Rate Bowl slots, and there things get a bit more muddled.
The Texas Bowl is probably a notch higher in terms of prestige, and is not played until Jan. 4, while the Liberty and Guaranteed Rate Bowls both kick on Dec. 28. Texas Tech has not played in an Arizona-based bowl in decades, and its proximity to Phoenix would seem to make it a reasonable destination for the Red Raiders.
That leaves Kansas State and WVU, with the Wildcats holding the edge in terms of record and head-to-head competition. While those aren’t overwhelming determining factors, they are probably enough to give the Cats the Texas Bowl, leaving WVU in the Liberty, which also makes more sense from a travel and fan attendance standpoint.
While West Virginia did play in the Liberty last year, it should be remembered that it was not an ordinary bowl trip. It was much more like a regular-season road game, with no bowl activities for the team and just a one-night stay in Memphis before the contest.
WVU tried to replicate some of the bowl activities with a couple of local private trips for fun prior to the game, including a trip to a local snow\ski resort, but it didn’t get the host-city experience. That, along with the fact that few fans were able to attend, means that repeat visits to a bowl game could likely occur this year, according to multiple industry sources.
As for potential opponents, the permutations multiply. Looking at teams with similar records, and those that don’t make rematches of a 2021 regular season game or a recent bowl match-up, Missouri, Mississippi State, Purdue, Auburn and Minnesota, among others, are possibilities.