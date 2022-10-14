Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Baylor West Virginia Footballsat

West Virginia players celebrate after defeating Baylor 43-40 Thursday night in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain.

It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”