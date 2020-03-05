MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown had more time between the end of the 2019 season and the present than he cares for.
The Mountaineers did not qualify for a bowl game in Brown’s first season on the sidelines in Morgantown, so with the month of December added on to the traditional offseason, Brown sought to use the time wisely. Part of that was looking inward after WVU finished 5-7 overall with a 3-6 record in Big 12 play.
“What happens is you get that time to reflect,” Brown said during a Thursday press conference serving as the unofficial start to spring practice for WVU. “You’ve got to take ownership and look inward at what I could have done better.”
Brown went though that process with his assistants and players during the winter months, and when receivers coach Xavier Dye left the WVU staff to take the same job at South Florida, Brown’s hunt for a replacement led him to a coach he thinks can step in and make the Mountaineers better right away — Gerad Parker.
Parker and Brown go way back. Though a few years apart in age, both were standout high school receivers in the Kentucky before going to to play at the University of Kentucky.
Unlike Brown, who finished his playing career at Massachusetts, Parker stuck around for all four seasons with the Wildcats before embarking on a coaching career. That began in 2007 at Raceland (Kentucky) High and has led Parker — who was born in Huntington — through stops at UT-Martin, Marshall, Purdue (where in addition to serving on the staff he was tabbed as the Boilermakers’ interim coach for the final six games in 2016), Duke and Penn State before landing with his old friend at WVU.
When Dye left for USF, Parker was Brown’s first choice to step in.
Parker’s arrival in Morgantown meant some shuffling among the Mountaineer staff was required. Brown, who called Parker “the best wide receivers coach in the country” on Thursday, gave the newcomer charge of the offense. Last season, offensive line coach Matt Moore and running backs coach Chad Scott shared the offensive coordinator title. When Parker received the offensive coordinator title at WVU, Moore was switched to being listed as an associate head coach while Scott kept his co-offensive coordinator designation.
“Here’s the part where I needed to do a better job than I did a year ago,” Brown said. “A year ago, I felt like those guys were waiting on me a lot. Now Gerad is leading that room, so when I’m called out to do head coaching stuff, there’s a true leader in there. There’s an offensive coordinator.
“He has the vision, and that’s not a knock against anything we did last year. It’s just a lot of guys were waiting on me and were not as prepared as they needed to be until probably later in the week. That’s something where as a head coach I think you’ve got to look inward. I think you look inward before you look outward. That’s something I owned. When we had an opening on our staff offensively, that was the reason why I really felt strongly about Gerad being the right guy.”
Despite their similar backgrounds and common stops through college, Parker and Brown knew each other for quite some time but did not grow close until both were football coaches. Parker said a chance meeting with Brown while he was coaching high school ball and Brown was an assistant at Troy paved the way for the relationship they have today.
“It’s fun to talk about,” Parker said. “Because we’re from Kentucky and we had a year crossover there I think a lot of people think, ‘Well, they knew each other,’ but we really didn’t build a strong relationship until the last five years, and it has kind of grown that way professionally. Before then, we just kept in touch. I always admired what he had done in his career and what he had done as the offensive coordinator at Troy.
“When I got out of college my first job was at Raceland High School close to home. I went to Raceland and we went down with the Tony Franklin System camps and Neal was there at Troy when we went down to camp. I really got a chance to catch up with him there and build a strong relationship. We stayed in touch through the profession and, as fate would have it, that has led us here.”
In 2019, West Virginia’s offense was not very good. The Mountaineers were last among the 10 Big 12 teams at 321.9 offensive yards per game and failed to crack 1,000 combined rushing yards for the season.
“Coach Brown is very aware of where we’re at [on offense],” Parker said. “There are things we’ve got to fix, things we’ve got to keep on doing very well and things that will keep on changing the culture.”
West Virginia opens spring practice on Tuesday with the first practice open to the media scheduled for next Thursday.