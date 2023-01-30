MORGANTOWN - With Blaine Stewart joining West Virginia’s coaching staff this offseason as tight ends coach, Sean Reagan has moved back to coaching the team’s quarterbacks.
Coach Neal Brown has faith Reagan can develop the Mountaineers’ young quarterbacks into strong Big 12 players after a 2022 season in which Brown thought WVU “underachieved on that side of the ball.”
“I think sometimes when we talk about coaching, we get caught up on stats and things like that,” Brown said during an news conference last week. “When I’m looking at coaching, I’m looking at who maximizes talent? Who gets the most out of their guys?
“A lot of publicity and stuff is given to guys who coach these phenomenal players. Well, other than managing expectations, coaching great players isn’t overly difficult. Who gets the most out of the guys that are in the room? Who maximizes talent? Who can develop? And I really think along the way - and I’ll even go to the guys we’ve had here - I really think that he, when he coached quarterbacks, he maximized what they were.”
Reagan moved to coaching tight ends last season with Graham Harrell joining the staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Harrell left in the offseason for the same position at Purdue and Brown promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator - he’ll still be coaching running backs as well. WVU will work in the spring to determine play-calling duties, Brown said.
Reagan had coached quarterbacks the three seasons prior under Brown, after working with WVU’s head coach while he was at Troy for four seasons before that - Reagan had been at Troy since 2011 and coached quarterbacks that whole time, in addition to other roles, including co-offensive coordinator in 2018. He also has experience with Brown at Texas Tech in 2010 - Brown was then the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders and Reagan was a graduate assistant and worked with quarterbacks.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 2022 season in which they finished ninth of 10 teams in the Big 12 in scoring offense with 30.6 points per game.
WVU has been near the bottom of the league in scoring since Brown arrived and with Reagan as quarterbacks coach from 2019-21. The Mountaineers averaged 20.6, 26.5 and 25.2 points per game those first three seasons, respectively, and never finished better than eighth in scoring in the Big 12 during that time. WVU was sixth in the Big 12 in passing offense in 2019 with 248.7 yards per game, but improved to second in 2020 with 277.5 per game and fourth in 2021 with 247.9 per game with Jarret Doege at quarterback.
WVU returns two quarterbacks in Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol who saw action last season and have the ability to run. JT Daniels started the team’s first 10 games before being benched - he has since transferred to Rice - and Greene took over as starter.
The Mountaineers signed freshman quarterback Sean Boyle out of Charlotte Catholic High School in North Carolina, and Brown said during his signing-day news conference the team would not add to the room. WVU also has redshirt sophomore Jackson Crist, redshirt freshman Scott Kean and redshirt sophomore Jake Robbins listed on the 2023 roster at quarterback.
Greene, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound Tallahassee, Florida, native, came in and threw for 138 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-22 passing and added 120 yards and two scores on 14 rushing attempts in WVU's 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Nov. 12 after Daniels was benched.
Greene started WVU’s final two games against Kansas State and at Oklahoma State. He finished his sophomore year with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 43-of-78 passing with three picks, as well as 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts.
Marchiol, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound Chandler, Arizona, native, saw limited action in two games earlier in the season, and came in during the Oklahoma State regular-season finale with 29 yards on 2-of-9 passing and 32 yards on six rushing attempts. He finished his true freshman season with 61 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-13 passing with no interceptions.
“We’ve got two young guys who have been here who I think are on the cusp of being really good Big 12 starters and [Reagan] can get them across that,” Brown said. “Then we’ve got Sean Boyle who’s arrived. There’s a high level of trust with him as well.”
Brown says the Mountaineers have to focus on three E’s offensively - eliminating errors (such as turnovers and penalties), being more efficient and getting more explosive plays.
WVU was ninth offensively in the Big 12 last year with 399 yards per game. The Mountaineers were also ninth in passing with just 227.5 yards per game, but found some success running the ball with 171.5 yards per game. With a group of young players returning at running back and an experienced offensive line, WVU feels that should be a strength this fall.
“Now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to be able to build off that and we’ve got to be able to hit run-action passes - that’s how you get explosives,” Brown said. “We’ve got to be better at, we should be better at - if you have the ability to run, you should be able to hit some explosive pass plays. We’ve got to be able to get our tight ends more active and we’ve got to be able to take some things in the RPO game off being able to run the ball because if people commit to the box you’ve got to be able to take some easy completions.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.