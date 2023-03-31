Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Sam James had something to prove at West Virginia’s pro day on Monday.

Despite twice leading the Mountaineers in receiving yards since Neal Brown’s arrival, including last season, he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine and the hype around his professional potential has been minimal outside of Morgantown.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.