Like any college football coach -- or any leader in any business -- West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown sat down at the conclusion of the season and evaluated what had just taken place. He began with the big picture.
“We went 6-7 and were up and down,” Brown explained in a recent interview on the MetroNews Statewide Sportsline. “We lose those close games at the beginning of the season, and then I was proud of how our guys and our staff rallied to get bowl eligible. We just didn’t play very well in the bowl game.”
Though Brown took pride in the second-half rally, he was fully aware that 6-7 just isn’t good enough for anybody in Mountaineer Nation, beginning with the coach himself. So he looked a little deeper to identify the problem.
“Defensively, we probably gave ourselves a chance to win 11 of the 13 games,” said Brown.
So if defense wasn’t the problem, it had to be offense.
There were games, Brown said, that the offense was productive, but against the best defenses WVU faced, it simply wasn’t. Against the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and in the bowl game against Minnesota, the Mountaineer offense didn’t perform well enough to win.
“Offensively, the only game we gave ourselves a real chance was the Iowa State game, which we won,” noted Brown of WVU’s 38-31 victory over the then-No. 22 Cyclones. “The rest of them, we just didn’t score enough points. This is a league that continues to trend defensively, and in the foreseeable future, it’s going to. We haven’t been good enough offensively. We haven’t been consistent enough.”
So what was the problem on offense? Brown began with a look at his coaching staff.
“We’ve got a great staff,” said West Virginia’s head coach. “Gerad Parker, who has been our No. 2 [in leading the offense behind Brown himself], I think is the best receiver coach in the country. Our lack of production really doesn’t have anything to do with him.
"If you look at [running backs coach] Chad Scott, I think his room has been extremely productive. I think there’s a bright future there. Matt Moore [offensive line coach] has probably fought the biggest uphill battle since we got here, because that room was in really poor shape.
"Chad Scott and Matt Moore both have 10-plus years of experience at the Power Five level. Matt had elite offensive lines at Texas Tech and Troy, and he’s recruited at a high level. I like the direction we’re going with offensive line.”
If his staff wasn’t to blame, Brown had to look in the mirror to find the problem. As the head coach and the play-caller, the offense was ultimately his responsibility, and Brown came to the conclusion that he had to make a change.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, because that’s really how I came up in the game, going back to getting an offensive coordinator job in December of 2007 and calling plays from the 2008 season on,” he admitted.
“That’s never been an issue. For the first time in my career, when I look at it I say, ‘We just have not been good enough offensively.’ It’s not in the best interest of the program to serve dual roles.”
Brown came to the conclusion that he needed to focus on the big picture and allow somebody else to call the plays.
“I’ve been in the throes of the game plan each and every week and called most of it,” Brown explained. “That’s something I’ve been doing, and it takes a lot of time. The college football landscape has changed. There’s so many more hats that you have to wear.
"You can’t be an elite offensive coordinator and an elite head coach at the same time. I want to be a better head coach, and to do that, I have to step away from the offense.”
Quickly behind that decision came the conclusion that it was time to bring in a fresh voice.
“I thought that we needed to bring in an outside person that has new ideas,” said Brown. “Somebody who believes in the same things that I believe in, but somebody who has energy, is a proven play-caller and from a personality standpoint is a fit with myself and the staff.”
It didn’t take long for an obvious candidate to rise to the top.
Graham Harrell, who had been the offensive coordinator at the University of Southern California the last three seasons, was looking for a job after the Trojans brought in a new staff.
Harrell had been a record-setting quarterback under Brown’s former boss, Mike Leach at Texas Tech, and had coached under Leach early in his career. He had been a successful play-caller since 2015 when he took those duties at North Texas, and had also found success at the Power Five level at USC. Harrell was considered a quarterback guru, and WVU’s quarterback room was filled with youthful talent that needed a mentor.
So Brown reached out to Harrell and eventually convinced the Texas native to come to Morgantown as the new offensive coordinator.
“We talked, and I think it’s a great fit,” said Brown. “His playing career speaks for itself. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and an All-American. He played in the NFL and was a backup to Aaron Rodgers. He was a coordinator at North Texas for a very good friend of mine in Seth Littrell. Then he went out to the bright lights at USC and still was very productive.
"It was a great opportunity to bring in someone who could not only make us better on offense and give us a chance to win, but also somebody who is a proven developer of quarterbacks and a recruiter of elite quarterbacks.”
Perhaps what impressed Brown most was Harrell’s ability to adjust his offensive approach for different personnel and different leagues. Playing under Leach, where running the football was almost an afterthought, most consider Harrell an “Air Raid” coach, and some of his offenses have had that look.
But his attack at North Texas, Brown explained, was a balanced attack that used tight ends and ran the football effectively. At USC, he had elite receivers who made big plays in the passing game, and this past season he went back to some more traditional concepts, playing with two tight ends much of the time.
“He did a really good job at being simple in the run game but being effective,” said Brown. “Especially at North Texas, they did a really good job at getting explosive plays. That’s something that we’ve got to be more proficient at.”
So what will it look like at WVU? Brown said that will be up to Harrell.
“I’m backing out of that,” Brown said. “I want to do a better job of coaching our coaches and building relationships. Graham’s got his thoughts. He’s going to sit with Gerad and our staff and put together what we’re going to look like moving forward. I think the best play-callers are those who build around the talent they have. We have some pieces.
“I think when you make a change, there has to be real change,” Brown continued. “Graham has been successful. He has a system he believes in. A lot of the pass concepts and run concepts he’s been using are similar to what we’ve been using.
"I think we need to thin down. We’ve really tried to do a lot. We’ve maybe tried to cover up some things instead of just getting really good at a few things. Graham and the offensive staff will sit down. There will be some different terminology. He’ll bring some new things.”
While bringing in a new coach, Brown also had to say goodbye to an old friend, as Morgantown native and WVU graduate Travis Trickett, who had coached the Mountaineer tight ends, accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at South Florida.
“It’s a great opportunity for him,” said Brown. “By no means did we want to lose Travis and Tiffany and their entire family. Tiffany’s a Mountaineer, Travis is a Mountaineer, both his brothers are Mountaineers and [father] Rick has a long history here. What a great name with West Virginia football the Trickett family has. But Travis called me the day after the bowl game and said he had the opportunity at South Florida with Jeff Scott. I said, ‘Hey, how can I help?’
“I really feel like in this profession, what goes around comes around. If you help others build their resume and do what they want to do [it will come back]. I thought it made a lot of sense for him, and I was fully supportive of him. I hate to see him go, but it’s a good move. You always want the people on your staff to be able to better themselves.”
With the coaching situation basically solved, Brown turned his attention to some other key areas, beginning with the transfer portal, which has completely changed the game of college football and coaches’ assignments of building a roster.
Though Brown admitted that he lost some guys he would have liked to keep -- Winston Wright was mentioned by name -- he also said he doesn’t hold a grudge against players who want to use their extra COVID year and get the experience of playing with another program.
Overall, Brown feels good about his roster, saying they’ll play the 2022 season the closest to the 85-scholarship limit as they have been during his tenure.
There are some spots still left to fill, and Brown estimated he’ll bring in around eight more players to fill out this class. He pointed to an offensive lineman, one or two receivers, an edge rusher or two, a veteran secondary player and a high school defensive linemen as major needs, as well as a kickoff specialist.
“I think that was something that hurt us last year and brought all our special teams numbers down,” Brown explained of the need for someone who can put kickoffs into the end zone. “That’s not a knock on Evan Staley. I love Evan Staley, and what a comeback story that was [from a serious knee injury]. But we really struggled in the second half of the season not kicking the ball very deep or kicking the ball out of bounds.”
So how do Brown and company find the players to fill these holes? That’s the job of Matt Jansen, WVU’s assistant director of scouting. In his duties, he grades every WVU player, every player in the Big 12 and every player in the transfer portal, providing that information to the Mountaineer staff.
“We have a really good measurement tool there,” said Brown. “I’m in daily conversation with him, and I say, ‘These are our needs. Do you see fits?’ Those are the guys that we pursue.”
At this point, it’s unlikely that WVU adds another quarterback for the spring, though that will certainly be a point of focus during the offseason after Jarret Doege made the decision to use his final year of eligibility at Western Kentucky.
“He’s a great kid,” said Brown of Doege, who played three seasons at WVU after transferring from Bowling Green. “He comes from a great family. His mom and dad are special people. His brother, who also played, is tremendous. Jarret weathered more negativity than I thought was fair, but I thought he handled himself with class.
"He wants to go play his super senior year at another place, and I think he should. I think it’s the best opportunity for him, and I hope he finishes strong. I hope as time passes our fan base understands that he gave everything he had.
"Are there some games that we wish he played better and he wishes he played better? Absolutely. But you won’t find a better person or anybody who tried harder.”
Without Doege, Harrell will inherit sophomore-to-be Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol in his quarterback room.
Brown gave his thoughts on each, beginning with Greene, who he said needs to make some strides. Brown labeled Greene's play to this point as up and down and said he needs to get more consistent, especially with his accuracy in the passing game. He also said Greene needs to get bigger and stronger to withstand the demands of a Big 12 schedule.
Crowder, Brown said, is a dual-threat quarterback who is calm and cool and doesn’t let anything bother him. He pointed to Crowder’s leadership skills as a major strength.
Marchiol, Brown said, has all the skills and is one of the most high-profile quarterbacks WVU has recruited in quite some time. Brown said Marchio has the “IT" factor and all the intangibles that lead to a quality quarterback.
“It’s just a matter of how quickly he can come along,” said Brown of the true freshman who enrolled at WVU earlier in January. “You have to be careful with young quarterbacks. You don’t want to play them before they’re ready. If you play them before they’re ready, it can really harm their careers.
“So much of it is going to be what Graham [Harrell] thinks. He has played and coached that position at a high level, and I think the guys in that room are going to look forward to something new. He’s going to have instant respect when he walks in that room, and I think he’ll make the decision as we move through the winter and into spring ball.”
There’s definitely some work to be done this offseason, but Brown is confident he’s identified the issues and found solutions. Now it’s time for the hard work to begin.